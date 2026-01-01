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Poster of Zhaloba
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Zhaloba
6.5

Zhaloba

, 1986
Zhaloba
USSR / Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Zhaloba
6.5

Cast

Juozas Kisielius
Yevgeniy Marchuk
Irina Miroshnichenko
Irina Miroshnichenko
Svetlana Dolinina
Olga Kuznetsova
Olga Kuznetsova
Vera
Yuriy Shlykov
Lev Fomichyov
Nikolai Grinko
Nikolai Grinko
Oblastnoy prokuror
Anatoli Barchuk
Mikhail Barskiy
Galina Dolgozvyaga
Olga Trofimovna
Marina Starykh
Margarita Klivtsova
Leonardas Zelcius
Patologoanatom
Oleksandr Denysenko
Aleksandr Kurenevich
Director Timur Zoloyev
Writer Grigory Glazov
Composer Eduard Artemyev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 1 December 1986
Release date
1 December 1986 USSR
Production Odessa Film Studios
Also known as
Zhaloba, Жалоба

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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