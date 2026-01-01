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6.5
Kinoafisha
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Zhaloba
6.5
Zhaloba
, 1986
Zhaloba
USSR / Crime, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.5
Cast
Juozas Kisielius
Yevgeniy Marchuk
Irina Miroshnichenko
Svetlana Dolinina
Olga Kuznetsova
Vera
Yuriy Shlykov
Lev Fomichyov
Nikolai Grinko
Oblastnoy prokuror
Anatoli Barchuk
Mikhail Barskiy
Galina Dolgozvyaga
Olga Trofimovna
Marina Starykh
Margarita Klivtsova
Leonardas Zelcius
Patologoanatom
Oleksandr Denysenko
Aleksandr Kurenevich
Director
Timur Zoloyev
Writer
Grigory Glazov
Composer
Eduard Artemyev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 12 minutes
Production year
1986
World premiere
1 December 1986
Release date
1 December 1986
USSR
Production
Odessa Film Studios
Also known as
Zhaloba, Жалоба
More
Film rating
6.5
Rate
10
votes
6.4
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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