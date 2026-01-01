Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Ozhog
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Ozhog

Ozhog

Ozhog 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1988
World premiere 1 August 1989
Release date
1 August 1989 USSR
Production Odessa Film Studios
Also known as
Ozhog, Ожог
Cast
Alexey Buldakov
Alexey Buldakov
Lyudmila Gurchenko
Lyudmila Gurchenko
Galina Yatskina
Valery Ivchenko
Alexander Kalugin
Alexander Kalugin
Yury Kuzmenko
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Ozhog
Waiting for a miracle 6.1
Waiting for a miracle (1975)
Syn za ottsa... 5.8
Syn za ottsa... (1995)
Komu na Rusi zhit... 6.5
Komu na Rusi zhit... (1990)
Krupnyy razgovor 6.7
Krupnyy razgovor (1980)
Zdravstvuyte, doktor! 6.3
Zdravstvuyte, doktor! (1974)
Flying Days 7.1
Flying Days (1965)
Blazhennaya 4.4
Blazhennaya (2008)
Listen if it Rains 5.5
Listen if it Rains (1999)
Farce 5.9
Farce (1990)
Our Country House 6.1
Our Country House (1990)
Sirano de Berzherak 7.6
Sirano de Berzherak (1989)
Freeze Die Come to Life 7.6
Freeze Die Come to Life (1989)

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more