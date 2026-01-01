Menu
Ozhog
Ozhog
Ozhog
18+
Drama
Crime
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
1988
World premiere
1 August 1989
Release date
1 August 1989
USSR
Production
Odessa Film Studios
Also known as
Ozhog, Ожог
Cast
Alexey Buldakov
Lyudmila Gurchenko
Galina Yatskina
Valery Ivchenko
Alexander Kalugin
Yury Kuzmenko
5.8
10
votes
5.6
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
