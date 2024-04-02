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Poster of The Frog Prince
6.4
Kinoafisha Films The Frog Prince
6.4

The Frog Prince

, 1986
Der Froschkönig
Germany / Fantasy / 18+
Poster of The Frog Prince
6.4

Cast

Aileen Quinn
Princess Zora
John Paragon
Frog Prince
Helen Hunt
Helen Hunt
Henrietta
Clive Revill
Clive Revill
The King
Seagull Cohen
Dulcey
Jeff Gerner
Emissary
Eli Gorenstein
Cook
Shmuel Atzmon
Baron Von Whobble
Aaron Kaplan
Page
Moshe Ish-Kassit
Sleeping Guard
Director Jackson Hunsicker
Writer Jackson Hunsicker
Composer Kenn Long, Neil Richardson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 59 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 5 October 1986
Release date
5 October 1986 Great Britain
MPAA G
Budget $1,500,000
Production The Cannon Group
Also known as
The Frog Prince, El príncipe encantado, Békaherceg, Békakirályfi, Cannon Movie Tales: The Frog Prince, Der Froschkönig, Il principe ranocchio, Le prince grenouille, O Príncipe Encantado, Varžu princis, Żabi król, Король-лягушонок

Film rating

6.4
Rate 15 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 2 April 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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