The Frog Prince, El príncipe encantado, Békaherceg, Békakirályfi, Cannon Movie Tales: The Frog Prince, Der Froschkönig, Il principe ranocchio, Le prince grenouille, O Príncipe Encantado, Varžu princis, Żabi król, Король-лягушонок
Film rating
6.4
Rate15 votes
6.3IMDb
Updated 2 April 2024
Stills
Quotes
King WilliamOnly a true princess would risk everything for a friend.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.