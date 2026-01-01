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Poster of Pliajis kachagi
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Pliajis kachagi
6.7

Pliajis kachagi

, 1987
Pliajis kachagi
USSR / Romantic, Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Pliajis kachagi
6.7

Cast

Grigol Tsitaishvili
Darejan Sumbatashvili
Bondo Goginava
Baadur Tsuladze
Revaz Eristavi
Twin
Director Nana Mchedlidze
Writer Suliko Jgenti
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 6 minutes
Production year 1987
Production Georgian-Film, Gosteleradio USSR
Also known as
Pliajis kachagi, Пляжный разбойник, Beach Robber

Film rating

6.7
Rate 13 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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