Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.7
Kinoafisha
Films
Pliajis kachagi
6.7
Pliajis kachagi
, 1987
Pliajis kachagi
USSR / Romantic, Crime, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.7
Cast
Grigol Tsitaishvili
Darejan Sumbatashvili
Bondo Goginava
Baadur Tsuladze
Revaz Eristavi
Twin
Director
Nana Mchedlidze
Writer
Suliko Jgenti
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 6 minutes
Production year
1987
Production
Georgian-Film, Gosteleradio USSR
Also known as
Pliajis kachagi, Пляжный разбойник, Beach Robber
More
Film rating
6.7
Rate
13
votes
6.5
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Pliajis kachagi
The White Rose of Immortality
Romantic, Adventure, Fantasy
1984, USSR
5.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree