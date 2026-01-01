invisible. But there arriving she is sure of bliss, and forever dwells in paradise.

Jane invisible. But there arriving she is sure of bliss, and forever dwells in paradise.

The soul takes flight to the world that is eternal -

Jane [translating Greek] The soul takes flight to the world that is eternal -

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.