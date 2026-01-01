Lady Jane, La joven reina, Lady Jane - Königin für neun Tage, Lady Jane - yhdeksän päivää kuningattarena, Lady Jane: Uma História Verdadeira, Raínha por Nove Dias, Леди Джейн, Лейди Джейн, レディ・ジェーン 愛と運命のふたり, Lady Jane - Uma História Verdadeira, 梦断英伦, 珍皇后, 简公主
Film rating
7.1
Rate10 votes
7.1IMDb
Quotes
Jane[translating Greek]The soul takes flight to the world that is eternal -
[thinks, corrects herself]
Janeinvisible. But there arriving she is sure of bliss, and forever dwells in paradise.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.