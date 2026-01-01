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Poster of Lady Jane
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Lady Jane
7.1

Lady Jane

, 1985
Lady Jane
Great Britain / Drama, Biography, History / 18+
Poster of Lady Jane
7.1

Cast

Helena Bonham Carter
Helena Bonham Carter
Lady Jane Grey
John Wood
John Wood
John Dudley, Duke of Nothumberland
Michael Hordern
Dr. Feckenham
Jill Bennett
Mrs. Ellen
Jane Lapotaire
Princess Mary
Sara Kestelman
Frances Grey, Duchess of Suffolk
Cary Elwes
Cary Elwes
Guilford Dudley
Patrick Stewart
Patrick Stewart
Henry Grey, Duke of Suffolk
Warren Saire
King Edward VI
Joss Ackland
Sir John Bridges
Director Trevor Nunn
Writer Chris Bryant, David Edgar
Composer Stephen Oliver
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 22 minutes
Production year 1985
World premiere 7 February 1986
Release date
7 February 1986 Russia 16+
7 February 1986 Brazil
7 February 1986 Great Britain
7 February 1986 Kazakhstan
7 February 1986 Sweden 15
7 February 1986 USA
7 February 1986 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $8,500,000
Worldwide Gross $277,646
Production Capital Equipment Leasing, Paramount Pictures
Also known as
Lady Jane, La joven reina, Lady Jane - Königin für neun Tage, Lady Jane - yhdeksän päivää kuningattarena, Lady Jane: Uma História Verdadeira, Raínha por Nove Dias, Леди Джейн, Лейди Джейн, レディ・ジェーン　愛と運命のふたり, Lady Jane - Uma História Verdadeira, 梦断英伦, 珍皇后, 简公主

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb

Quotes

Jane [translating Greek] The soul takes flight to the world that is eternal -
[thinks, corrects herself]
Jane invisible. But there arriving she is sure of bliss, and forever dwells in paradise.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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