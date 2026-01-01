In einem Jahr mit 13 Monden / Year of Thirteen Moons(1978)
6.2
Querelle(1982)
7.0
Despair(1978)
6.9
Effi Briest(1974)
7.0
Cherry Blossoms(2008)
Film rating
7.1
Rate12 votes
7.1IMDb
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Quotes
WillieIn front of the barracks / In front of the big gate / Stood a lantern / And there it stands today / And so we want / To see each other / There again / By the lantern we want to stand / Just like Lili Marleen back then / Like Lili Marleen