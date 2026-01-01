Menu
Russian
Poster of Lili Marleen
Рейтинги
7.1 IMDb Rating: 7.1
2 posters
Lili Marleen

Lili Marleen

Lili Marleen 18+
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 1981
World premiere 14 January 1981
Release date
15 April 1981 France
14 January 1981 Germany
1 August 1981 Spain
14 January 1981 USA
MPAA R
Budget 10,500,000 DEM
Worldwide Gross $8,408
Production Rialto Film, Roxy-Film GmbH & Co. KG, Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR)
Also known as
Lili Marleen, Lili Marlene, Лили Марлен, La vida íntima de Lili Marleen, Lili Marlen, Una canción... Lili Marleen, Λιλί Μαρλέν, リリー・マルレーン, 莉莉玛莲
Director
Rainer Werner Fassbinder
Cast
Hanna Schygulla
Hanna Schygulla
Giancarlo Giannini
Giancarlo Giannini
Mel Ferrer
Karl-Heinz von Hassel
Erik Schumann
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.1
Rate 12 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Willie In front of the barracks / In front of the big gate / Stood a lantern / And there it stands today / And so we want / To see each other / There again / By the lantern we want to stand / Just like Lili Marleen back then / Like Lili Marleen
