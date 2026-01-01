ProductionEdgewood Productions, Michael Hertzberg Productions, Twentieth Century Fox
Also known as
Johnny Dangerously, Johnny peligroso, Johnny G. - Gangster wider Willen, Johnny le dangereux, Gangster Kid, Johhny, o epikindynos, Johnny - gangsterikuningas, Johnny DeVeszélyes, Johnny Niebezpiecznie, Johnny, o Gângster, Os Gangsters Malandros, Pericolosamente Johnny, Skyd hul i gangsterne, Τζόνι, ο επικίνδυνος, Опасный Джонни, 寶貝福星, 暗黒街の人気モノ／マシンガン・ジョニー
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Quotes
Roman MoroniI would like to direct this to the distinguished members of the panel: You lousy cork-soakers. You have violated my farging rights. Dis somanumbatching country was founded so that the liberties of common patriotic citizens like me could not be taken away by a bunch of fargin iceholes... like yourselves.