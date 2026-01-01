Menu
Poster of Johnny Dangerously
6.6 IMDb Rating: 6.5
Johnny Dangerously

Johnny Dangerously 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 21 December 1984
Release date
21 December 1984 Russia 16+
21 December 1984 Brazil
1 February 1985 Germany
21 December 1984 Kazakhstan
21 December 1984 USA
21 December 1984 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $9,000,000
Worldwide Gross $17,124,395
Production Edgewood Productions, Michael Hertzberg Productions, Twentieth Century Fox
Also known as
Johnny Dangerously, Johnny peligroso, Johnny G. - Gangster wider Willen, Johnny le dangereux, Gangster Kid, Johhny, o epikindynos, Johnny - gangsterikuningas, Johnny DeVeszélyes, Johnny Niebezpiecznie, Johnny, o Gângster, Os Gangsters Malandros, Pericolosamente Johnny, Skyd hul i gangsterne, Τζόνι, ο επικίνδυνος, Опасный Джонни, 寶貝福星, 暗黒街の人気モノ／マシンガン・ジョニー
Director
Amy Heckerling
Cast
Michael Keaton
Joe Piscopo
Marilu Henner
Maureen Stapleton
Peter Boyle
6.6
6.5 IMDb
Roman Moroni I would like to direct this to the distinguished members of the panel: You lousy cork-soakers. You have violated my farging rights. Dis somanumbatching country was founded so that the liberties of common patriotic citizens like me could not be taken away by a bunch of fargin iceholes... like yourselves.
