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6.7
Kinoafisha Films La provinciale
6.7

La provinciale

, 1981
La provinciale
France, Switzerland / Drama / 18+
6.7

Cast

Angela Winkler
Angela Winkler
Claire Gautier
Nathalie Baye
Nathalie Baye
Christine Delumet
Bruno Ganz
Bruno Ganz
Rémy Muller
Dominique Paturel
Ralph Gerson
Roland Monod
Philippe Bernier
Jean Obé
Thabert
Henri Poirier
Denis Berthelot
Robert Rimbaud
Astrov
Jean Davy
Bertrand Larive
Jacques Lalande
Le promoteur
Director Claude Goretta
Writer Claude Goretta, Jacques Kirsner, Rosine Rochette
Composer Arié Dzierlatka
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1981
World premiere 21 January 1981
Release date
21 January 1981 France
21 December 1981 Romania
Production Gaumont, Phénix Productions, France 3
Also known as
La provinciale, A Provinciana, A vidéki lány, Bonheur toi-meme, De provinciale, Die Verweigerung, La provinciana, Pigen fra provinsen, Piken fra provinsen, Pikkukaupungin tyttö, Provinciala, Prowincjuszka, Resan till Paris, The Girl from Lorraine, Una muchacha de provincia, Провинциалка

Film rating

6.7
Rate 14 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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