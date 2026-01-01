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6.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Imya
6.4
Imya
, 1988
Imya
USSR / War / 18+
About
Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
Posters
6.4
Cast
Oleg Demidov
Yegor Sidorov
Valeriy Troshin
Mladshiy leytenant-nachalnik konvoya
Valentin Golubenko
starshina Lobov
Sergey Chekan
kapitan Zharkov
Marina Ustimenko
Vera
Artur Nishchyonkin
Nachalnik eshelona
Tatyana Nazarova
Nina
Sergei Maksachyov
Shtrafnik
Vasili Popov
Vasilyev - shtrafnik
Andris Lielais
Shtrafnik
Director
Boris Rytsarev
Writer
Arkadi Tolbuzin
,
Gennadi Petrov
Composer
Evgeniy Botyarov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 18 minutes
Production year
1988
Production
Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Imya, Имя
More
Film rating
6.4
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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