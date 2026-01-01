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Poster of Imya
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Imya
6.4

Imya

, 1988
Imya
USSR / War / 18+
Poster of Imya
6.4

Cast

Oleg Demidov
Yegor Sidorov
Valeriy Troshin
Mladshiy leytenant-nachalnik konvoya
Valentin Golubenko
starshina Lobov
Sergey Chekan
kapitan Zharkov
Marina Ustimenko
Vera
Artur Nishchyonkin
Nachalnik eshelona
Tatyana Nazarova
Nina
Sergei Maksachyov
Shtrafnik
Vasili Popov
Vasilyev - shtrafnik
Andris Lielais
Shtrafnik
Director Boris Rytsarev
Writer Arkadi Tolbuzin, Gennadi Petrov
Composer Evgeniy Botyarov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 1988
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Imya, Имя

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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