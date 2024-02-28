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6.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Shivers
6.9
Shivers
, 1981
Dreszcze
Poland / Drama, History / 18+
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6.9
Synopsis
A boy comes of age under an oppressive, cruel socialist government and watches as it slowly but surely distorts his family, his school and even his own thoughts.
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Cast
Tomasz Hudziec
Tomek Zukowski
Teresa Marczewska
Druhna przewodniczka
Marek Kondrat
Wychowawca klasowy
Zdzisław Wardejn
Inspektor
Władysław Kowalski
ojciec Tomka
Jerzy Binczycki
Cebula, nauczyciel jezyka polskiego
Bogdan Koca
Druh wychowawca
Boguslaw Linda
UB-ek w cywilu przeszukujacy mieszkanie Zukowskich
Marian Opania
Ryszard Kotys
Mieczysław Łoza
Małgorzata Pritulak
Director
Wojciech Marczewski
Writer
Wojciech Marczewski
Composer
Andrzej Trzaskowski
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
1981
World premiere
23 November 1981
Release date
23 November 1981
Poland
Production
Zespol Filmowy "Tor"
Also known as
Dreszcze, Shivers, Hideglelés, Les frissons, Schauder, 悪寒
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Film rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Updated 28 February 2024
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