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Poster of Shivers
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Shivers
6.9

Shivers

, 1981
Dreszcze
Poland / Drama, History / 18+
Poster of Shivers
6.9

Synopsis

A boy comes of age under an oppressive, cruel socialist government and watches as it slowly but surely distorts his family, his school and even his own thoughts.

Cast

Tomasz Hudziec
Tomek Zukowski
Teresa Marczewska
Druhna przewodniczka
Marek Kondrat
Wychowawca klasowy
Zdzisław Wardejn
Zdzisław Wardejn
Inspektor
Władysław Kowalski
ojciec Tomka
Jerzy Binczycki
Cebula, nauczyciel jezyka polskiego
Bogdan Koca
Druh wychowawca
Boguslaw Linda
Boguslaw Linda
UB-ek w cywilu przeszukujacy mieszkanie Zukowskich
Marian Opania
Ryszard Kotys
Mieczysław Łoza
Małgorzata Pritulak
Director Wojciech Marczewski
Writer Wojciech Marczewski
Composer Andrzej Trzaskowski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 1981
World premiere 23 November 1981
Release date
23 November 1981 Poland
Production Zespol Filmowy "Tor"
Also known as
Dreszcze, Shivers, Hideglelés, Les frissons, Schauder, 悪寒

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 28 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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