Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Society
Poster of Society
Рейтинги
6.5 IMDb Rating: 6.5
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Society

Society

Society 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 13 May 1989
Release date
13 May 1989 France
30 March 1990 Germany
6 April 1990 Great Britain 18
11 June 1992 USA
MPAA R
Budget $2,000,000
Worldwide Gross $118
Production Wild Street Pictures, Society Productions, Screaming Mad George
Also known as
Society, Sociedad de mutantes, A Sociedade, A Sociedade dos Amigos do Diabo, Alta sociedad, Dark Society, Félelmetes társaság, Haute société, Man Sucks Man, Selts, Society - The horror, The Shunting, Towarzystwo, Κοινωνία, Общество, Обществото, 소사이어티, ソサエティー
Director
Brian Yuzna
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Society
Monster Brawl 3.5
Monster Brawl (2011)
Tetsuo: The Iron Man 6.6
Tetsuo: The Iron Man (1989)
Videodrome 7.2
Videodrome (1983)
Return of the Living Dead 3 5.9
Return of the Living Dead 3 (1993)
Beneath Still Waters 3.8
Beneath Still Waters (2005)
Amphibious Creature of the Deep 3.5
Amphibious Creature of the Deep (2010)

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more