Country
Japan
Runtime
1 hour 39 minutes
Production year
1989
World premiere
13 May 1989
Release date
|13 May 1989
|France
|
|
|30 March 1990
|Germany
|
|
|6 April 1990
|Great Britain
|
|18
|11 June 1992
|USA
|
|
MPAA
R
Budget
$2,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$118
Production
Wild Street Pictures, Society Productions, Screaming Mad George
Also known as
Society, Sociedad de mutantes, A Sociedade, A Sociedade dos Amigos do Diabo, Alta sociedad, Dark Society, Félelmetes társaság, Haute société, Man Sucks Man, Selts, Society - The horror, The Shunting, Towarzystwo, Κοινωνία, Общество, Обществото, 소사이어티, ソサエティー