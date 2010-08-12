Menu
Kinoafisha Films Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters

Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters

Mishima 18+
Synopsis

A fictionalized account in four chapters of the life of celebrated Japanese writer Yukio Mishima.
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 1985
World premiere 31 August 1984
Release date
12 August 2010 Russia ЛеопАрт 16+
28 November 1985 Australia M
15 May 1985 France
28 November 2019 Germany
12 August 2010 Kazakhstan
24 April 1986 Netherlands
7 February 1986 Portugal
20 September 1985 USA
12 August 2010 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $569,996
Production Zoetrope Studios, Filmlink International, Lucasfilm
Also known as
Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters, Mishima, Mishima - Ein Leben in vier Kapiteln, Mishima: Una vida en cuatro capítulos, Mishima - elämän neljä lukua, Mishima - ett liv i fyra kapitel, Mishima - une vie en quatre chapitres, Mishima, una vida en cuatro capítulos, Mishima: Ett liv i fire kapitler, Mishima: Uma Vida em Quatro Tempos, Mishima: Una vita in quattro capitoli, Mişima, Μισίμα, Мисима: Жизнь в четырёх главах, Мишима, ミシマ：ア・ライフ・イン・フォー・チャプターズ, 三島由紀夫：人間四幕
Director
Paul Schrader
Paul Schrader
Cast
Hiroshi Katsuno
Hisako Manda
Haruko Kato
Naoko Otani
Junkichi Orimoto
7.8
Quotes
Yukio Mishima (Narrator) [voice over] The average age for a man in the Bronze Age was eighteen, in the Roman era, twenty-two. Heaven must have been beautiful then. Today it must look dreadful. When a man reaches forty, he has no chance to die beautifully. No matter how he tries, he will die of decay. He must compel himself to live.
