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Poster of Kak obezyanki obedali
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Kak obezyanki obedali
7.0

Kak obezyanki obedali

, 1987
Kak obezyanki obedali
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Kak obezyanki obedali
7.0

Cast

Oksana Shabina
Director Leonid Shvartsman
Writer Grigory Oster
Composer Aleksandr Kutikov, Andrey Makarevich, Aleksandr Zajtsev
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 9 minutes
Production year 1987
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Kak obezyanki obedali, How Monkeys Had a Dinner, Как обезьянки обедали, Як мавпочки обідали

Cartoon rating

7.0
Rate 14 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
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