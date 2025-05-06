7.0Kak obezyanki obedali
Kak obezyanki obedali, 1987
USSR / Animation / 18+
Cast
Oksana Shabina
Director Leonid Shvartsman
Writer Grigory Oster
Composer Aleksandr Kutikov, Andrey Makarevich, Aleksandr Zajtsev
Animated film details
Country USSR
Runtime 9 minutes
Production year 1987
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Kak obezyanki obedali, How Monkeys Had a Dinner, Как обезьянки обедали, Як мавпочки обідали
Updated 6 May 2025
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