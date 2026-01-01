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Poster of La lectrice
7.1
Kinoafisha Films La lectrice
7.1

La lectrice

, 1988
La lectrice
France / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of La lectrice
7.1

Cast

Régis Royer
Éric
Régis Royer
Éric
Pierre Dux
Christian Ruché
Philippe
Brigitte Catillon
La mère d'Éric
Patrick Chesnais
Patrick Chesnais
Miou-Miou
Miou-Miou
Marie
Sylvie Laporte
Françoise
Michel Raskine
L'homme de l'agence
Simon Eine
Le professeur d'hôpital
Christian Blanc
Le vieux maître de Marie
Marianne Denicourt
Marianne Denicourt
Bella
Director Michel Deville
Writer Raymond Jean, Rosalinde Deville, Michel Deville
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1988
World premiere 17 August 1988
Release date
17 August 1988 France
17 August 1988 Great Britain
15 September 1989 Japan R15+
21 April 1989 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $699,397
Production Eléfilm, AAA Productions, TSF Productions
Also known as
La lectrice, The Reader, Die Vorleserin, A Leitora, Ártatlan gyönyör, Franska stunder, La lectora, La lettrice, Lektorka, Private timer, Privattimer, Uma Leitora Bem Particular, Чтица, 読書する女

Film rating

7.1
Rate 13 votes
7 IMDb
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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