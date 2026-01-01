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Poster of The Enchanted Grove
7.6
Kinoafisha Films The Enchanted Grove
7.6

The Enchanted Grove

, 1981
Dumbrava minunata
Romania / Comedy, Family, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of The Enchanted Grove
7.6

Synopsis

Lizuca is only six years old, not much older than her pet dachshund Patrocle, when her mother dies and she is left to live with her grandparents on their farm. Before long, Lizuca's father comes to take her away to live with him and his new bride, a vile woman who considers children the bane of all existence. Lizuca and the dachshund escape the wicked stepmother and spend the night in a hollow tree, a tree that changes into an enchanted land where Lizuca (like Alice through the Looking Glass) discovers a world of characters in the form of bees, frogs, the four seasons, Snow White, her dwarves, and other fairy tale creatures. This magic place is threatened by the evil stepmother's plan to sell the grove that protects the secret land to developers -- a decision that puts the woman on trial before this perfidy can be realized.

Cast

Diana Musca
Ernest Maftei
Elena Dragoi
Florina Cercel
Matei Alexandru
Mihai Cafrita
Director Gheorghe Naghi
Writer Draga Olteanu Matei, Mihail Sadoveanu
Composer Cornelia Tautu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Romania
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 1981
World premiere 1 January 1980
Release date
1 January 1980 Romania AP
Production Casa de Filme Unu, Centrul de Productie Cinematografica Bucuresti, Filmstudio Bucuresti
Also known as
Dumbrava minunata, Зачарованная роща, Der Dackel im verzauberten Eichenwald, Der verzauberte Eichenwald, Lisa im Märchenwald, The Enchanted Grove, V začarovaném lese (1981)

Film rating

7.6
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7.5 IMDb
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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