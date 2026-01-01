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Poster of Prishelets v kapuste
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Prishelets v kapuste
6.7

Prishelets v kapuste

, 1989
Prishelets v kapuste
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Prishelets v kapuste
6.7

Cast

Boris Novikov
Svetlana Kharlap
Aleksandra Turgan
Stepan Bubnov
Aleftina Yevdokimova
Director Vladimir Danilevich
Writer Roman Kachanov
Composer Nikolai Sokolov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1989
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Prishelets v kapuste, An Alien Among the Cabbages, Пришелец в капусте

Cartoon rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
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Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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