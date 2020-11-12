Well, Johnny. That damn doctor didn't understand this part, did he?

Lt. A.Z. Drones Well, Johnny. That damn doctor didn't understand this part, did he?

The music for the film “Johnny Handsome” was composed by Ry Cooder.

The budget of the film “Johnny Handsome” is $20,000,000.

The film “Johnny Handsome” was directed by Walter Hill.

The runtime of the film “Johnny Handsome” is 1 hour 34 minutes.

The film “Johnny Handsome” is rated 6.5/10 on Kinoafisha (11 votes) and 6.1/10 on IMDb.

The world premiere of the film “Johnny Handsome” was on 12 September 1989.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.