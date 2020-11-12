6.5Johnny Handsome
Johnny Handsome, 1989
USA / Crime, Thriller, Drama / 18+
Cast
David Schramm
Vic Dumask
Yvonne Bryceland
Sister Luke
Director Walter Hill
Writer John Godey, Ken Friedman
Composer Ry Cooder
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 12 September 1989
Release date
|12 September 1989
|Russia
|18+
|22 February 1990
|Germany
|14 December 1989
|Greece
|15 June 1990
|Ireland
|15
|3 November 1989
|Japan
|12 September 1989
|Kazakhstan
|26 January 1990
|South Korea
|18
|12 September 1989
|USA
|12 September 1989
|Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $20,000,000
Worldwide Gross $7,237,794
Production Carolco Pictures, The Guber-Peters Company
Also known as
Johnny Handsome, Un rostro sin pasado, Johnny Handsome - Der schöne Johnny, Красавчик Джонни, Džonis Gražuolis, Johnny Belle Gueule, Johnny Belle-gueule, Johnny el Guapo, Johnny Handsome - kasvoton, Johnny Handsome -Kasvoton, Johnny il bello, Johnny Przystojniak, Johnny, a jóarcú, O oraios Johnny, Smukke Johnny, Um Rosto sem Passado, Yakışıklı Johnny, Ο ωραίος Τζόνι, Джони Красавеца, Красунчик Джонні, Лепи Џони, ジョニー・ハンサム, 黎明前恶煞横行, Fešák Johnny, 쟈니 핸섬
Updated 12 November 2020
Quotes
Frequently asked questions about the film “Johnny Handsome”
When is the premiere of the film “Johnny Handsome”?
The world premiere of the film “Johnny Handsome” was on 12 September 1989.
What is the rating of the film “Johnny Handsome”?
The film “Johnny Handsome” is rated 6.5/10 on Kinoafisha (11 votes) and 6.1/10 on IMDb.
How long is the film “Johnny Handsome”?
The runtime of the film “Johnny Handsome” is 1 hour 34 minutes.
Who directed the film “Johnny Handsome”?
The film “Johnny Handsome” was directed by Walter Hill.
What is the budget of the film “Johnny Handsome”?
The budget of the film “Johnny Handsome” is $20,000,000.
How much did the film “Johnny Handsome” gross?
The film “Johnny Handsome” grossed $7,237,794 worldwide.
Who composed the music for the film “Johnny Handsome”?
The music for the film “Johnny Handsome” was composed by Ry Cooder.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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