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Poster of And Life, and Tears, and Love
7.9
Kinoafisha Films And Life, and Tears, and Love
7.9

And Life, and Tears, and Love

, 1984
I zhizn, i slyozy, i lyubov...
USSR / Romantic / 18+
Poster of And Life, and Tears, and Love
7.9

Cast

Zhanna Bolotova
Zhanna Bolotova
Varvara Voloshina
Yelena Fadeyeva
Sofia Serbina
Fyodor Nikitin
Pavel Andreyevich
Sergey Martinson
Sergey Martinson
Yegoshkin
Yevgeniy Yevstigneyev
Yevgeniy Yevstigneyev
Stepanych
Natalya Gundareva
Natalya Gundareva
Pyotr Shcherbakov
Pyotr Shcherbakov
Fedot Fedotovich
Ivan Kozlovsky
Self
Mikhail Brylkin
Yegor Chistov
Kapitolina Ilyenko
Nina Ptitsyna
Aleksei Drozdov
Berdyayev
Director Nikolay Gubenko
Writer Gennady Shpalikov, Nikolay Gubenko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 20 August 1984
Release date
20 August 1984 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
I zhizn, i slyozy, i lyubov..., Elämää, elämää, Élet, könnyek, szerelem, Et la vie, et les larmes, et l'amour, Etter et langt liv, Life, Love and Tears, Life, Tears and Love, Liv, kärlek och tårar, Livet, livet..., Livets aften, Ve Yaşam ve Gözyaşları ve Aşk, И жизнь, и слезы, и любовь, I život, i slzy, i láska, I życie i łzy i miłość, Leben, Tränen, Liebe, Život i suze i ljubav, І життя, і сльози, і любов

Film rating

7.9
Rate 12 votes
7.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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