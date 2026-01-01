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Poster of Strapless
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Strapless
5.6

Strapless

, 1989
Strapless
Great Britain / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Strapless
5.6

Synopsis

An expatriate American doctor in London allows herself to lighten up when her freewheeling younger sister and a mysterious man enter her life. Her inhibitions released, the beautiful doctor learns that freedom has its own price.

Cast

Blair Brown
Blair Brown
Bruno Ganz
Bruno Ganz
Bridget Fonda
Bridget Fonda
Alan Howard
Michael Gough
Hugh Laurie
Hugh Laurie
Director David Hare
Writer David Hare
Composer Nick Bicât
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 14 May 1989
Release date
14 May 1989 Russia 18+
14 May 1989 France
14 May 1989 Kazakhstan
18 May 1990 USA
14 May 1989 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $764,794
Production Channel Four Films, Film Four International, Granada Film Productions
Also known as
Strapless, Bez zahamowań, Ein fast anonymes Verhältnis, Spalle nude, Strapless - Ein fast anonymes Verhältnis, Без бретелек, ストラップレス

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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