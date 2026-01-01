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5.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Strapless
5.6
Strapless
, 1989
Strapless
Great Britain / Drama, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
5.6
Synopsis
An expatriate American doctor in London allows herself to lighten up when her freewheeling younger sister and a mysterious man enter her life. Her inhibitions released, the beautiful doctor learns that freedom has its own price.
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Cast
Blair Brown
Bruno Ganz
Bridget Fonda
Alan Howard
Michael Gough
Hugh Laurie
Director
David Hare
Writer
David Hare
Composer
Nick Bicât
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 39 minutes
Production year
1989
World premiere
14 May 1989
Release date
14 May 1989
Russia
18+
14 May 1989
France
14 May 1989
Kazakhstan
18 May 1990
USA
14 May 1989
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$764,794
Production
Channel Four Films, Film Four International, Granada Film Productions
Also known as
Strapless, Bez zahamowań, Ein fast anonymes Verhältnis, Spalle nude, Strapless - Ein fast anonymes Verhältnis, Без бретелек, ストラップレス
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Film rating
5.6
Rate
10
votes
5.7
IMDb
Quotes
Amy
They're not meant to stay up, though somehow they do.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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