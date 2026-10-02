7.3Phar Lap
Phar Lap, 1983
Australia / Family, Biography, Sport, History / 18+
Synopsis
The true story of a Australian racehorse that becomes a champion with the help of a local stableboy.
Cast
Simon Wells
Judy Morris
Bea Davis
Celia De Burgh
Vi Telford
Vincent Ball
Lachlan McKinnon
John Stanton
Eric Connolly
Peter Whitford
Bert Wolfe
Director Simon Wincer
Writer David Williamson
Composer Bruce Rowland
Film details
Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 1983
World premiere 11 August 1983
Release date
|11 August 1983
|Australia
|12 April 1984
|Germany
|13 April 1984
|USA
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $2,879,333
Production Twentieth Century Fox, Michael Edgley International, Phar Lap Management
Also known as
Phar Lap, A Horse Called Phar Lap, Corri cavallo corri, Kultainen salama, Phar Lap - Legende einer Nation, Phar Lap: Heart of a Nation, Phar Lap: Hero to a Nation, Vágta, Фар Лэп
Updated 2 October 2026
Frequently asked questions about the film “Phar Lap”
When is the premiere of the film “Phar Lap”?
The world premiere of the film “Phar Lap” was on 11 August 1983.
What is the rating of the film “Phar Lap”?
The film “Phar Lap” is rated 7.3/10 on Kinoafisha (13 votes) and 7.2/10 on IMDb.
How long is the film “Phar Lap”?
The runtime of the film “Phar Lap” is 1 hour 47 minutes.
Who directed the film “Phar Lap”?
The film “Phar Lap” was directed by Simon Wincer.
How much did the film “Phar Lap” gross?
The film “Phar Lap” grossed $2,879,333 worldwide.
Who composed the music for the film “Phar Lap”?
The music for the film “Phar Lap” was composed by Bruce Rowland.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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