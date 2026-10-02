Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Phar Lap
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Phar Lap
7.3

Phar Lap

, 1983
Phar Lap
Australia / Family, Biography, Sport, History / 18+
Poster of Phar Lap
7.3

Synopsis

The true story of a Australian racehorse that becomes a champion with the help of a local stableboy.

Cast

Tom Burlinson
Tommy Woodcock
Richard Morgan
'Cashy' Martin
Robert Grubb
William Nielsen
Simon Wells
Justin Ridley
Judy Morris
Bea Davis
Martin Vaughan
Harry Telford
Celia De Burgh
Vi Telford
Ron Leibman
Dave Davis
Vincent Ball
Lachlan McKinnon
John Stanton
Eric Connolly
Peter Whitford
Bert Wolfe
Director Simon Wincer
Writer David Williamson
Composer Bruce Rowland
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 1983
World premiere 11 August 1983
Release date
11 August 1983 Australia
12 April 1984 Germany
13 April 1984 USA
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $2,879,333
Production Twentieth Century Fox, Michael Edgley International, Phar Lap Management
Also known as
Phar Lap, A Horse Called Phar Lap, Corri cavallo corri, Kultainen salama, Phar Lap - Legende einer Nation, Phar Lap: Heart of a Nation, Phar Lap: Hero to a Nation, Vágta, Фар Лэп

Film rating

7.3
Rate 13 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 2 October 2026

Quotes

Sub Editor We have two versions ready to go. If he wins, "Australian wonder horse beats the world."
news writer And if he loses?
Sub Editor "New Zealand horse fails in Mexico."

Frequently asked questions about the film “Phar Lap”

When is the premiere of the film “Phar Lap”?

The world premiere of the film “Phar Lap” was on 11 August 1983.

What is the rating of the film “Phar Lap”?

The film “Phar Lap” is rated 7.3/10 on Kinoafisha (13 votes) and 7.2/10 on IMDb.

How long is the film “Phar Lap”?

The runtime of the film “Phar Lap” is 1 hour 47 minutes.

Who directed the film “Phar Lap”?

The film “Phar Lap” was directed by Simon Wincer.

How much did the film “Phar Lap” gross?

The film “Phar Lap” grossed $2,879,333 worldwide.

Who composed the music for the film “Phar Lap”?

The music for the film “Phar Lap” was composed by Bruce Rowland.

Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Rozhdenie imperii
Rozhdenie imperii
2026, Russia, Drama, History
Chudo-yudo
Chudo-yudo
2026, Russia, Family
Clayface
Clayface
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
Race To Monte Carlo
Race To Monte Carlo
2026, Russia, Adventure, Biography, Drama
Skazka o poteryannom vremeni
Skazka o poteryannom vremeni
2026, Russia, Fantasy
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Morozko
Morozko
2026, Russia, Family
Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom
Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom
2026, Great Britain, Animation, Comedy, Family
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
2009, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Ruki vverh 2
Ruki vverh 2
2026, Russia, Biography
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more