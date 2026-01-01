Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Firstborn
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Firstborn
6.4

Firstborn

, 1984
First Born
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Firstborn
6.4

Synopsis

A teen must protect his family, when his mother's sinister new boyfriend begins exerting his authority in their house.

Cast

Teri Garr
Peter Weller
Peter Weller
Christopher Collet
Corey Haim
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr.
Director Michael Apted
Writer Ron Koslow
Composer Michael Small
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 26 October 1984
Release date
26 October 1984 Russia 12+
16 February 1985 Japan
26 October 1984 Kazakhstan
28 October 1988 Portugal
26 October 1984 USA
26 October 1984 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $8,000,000
Worldwide Gross $6,250,994
Production Paramount Pictures, Jaffe-Lansing, Witt/Thomas Productions
Also known as
Firstborn, Moving In, Mi Familia o Mi Amante, Moving in - Eine fast intakte Familie, Äidin uusi, De nieuwe vader, First Born, İlk Göz Ağrısı, Innflytteren, Laços de Família, Mammas nya kille, Moving In: First Born, Painajaisten isäpuoli, Pierworodny, Prvorodjeni, Quando se Perde a Ilusão, Un extraño en casa, Перворожденный, Първороден син, 家族の絆

Film rating

6.4
Rate 11 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Firstborn

Nowhere
Nowhere Drama
1997, USA / France
6.0
True Believer
True Believer Drama, Crime
1989, USA
6.0
Tuff Turf
Tuff Turf Action, Drama
1985, USA
6.0
Somewhere, Tomorrow
Somewhere, Tomorrow Drama, Fantasy
1983, USA
6.0
Pirmdzimtais
Pirmdzimtais Thriller
2017, Latvia
5.0
The Flamingo Kid
The Flamingo Kid Comedy, Romantic, Drama
1984, USA
6.0
Baby It's You
Baby It's You Drama, Comedy, Romantic
1983, USA
6.0
Stardust
Stardust Drama
1974, Great Britain
6.0
Nell
Nell Drama
1994, USA
6.0
Extreme Measures
Extreme Measures Thriller, Drama
1996, USA
6.0
Enough
Enough Drama, Thriller
2002, USA
6.0
Gorillas in the Mist
Gorillas in the Mist Biography, Drama
1988, USA
7.0
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Roditelskiy dom
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Normal
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more