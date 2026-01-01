Firstborn, Moving In, Mi Familia o Mi Amante, Moving in - Eine fast intakte Familie, Äidin uusi, De nieuwe vader, First Born, İlk Göz Ağrısı, Innflytteren, Laços de Família, Mammas nya kille, Moving In: First Born, Painajaisten isäpuoli, Pierworodny, Prvorodjeni, Quando se Perde a Ilusão, Un extraño en casa, Перворожденный, Първороден син, 家族の絆
Film rating
6.4
Rate11 votes
6.2IMDb
Quotes
BrianEat shit, fig-face, you're not my father!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.