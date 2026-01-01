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Poster of The Adventures of Quentin Durward, Marksman of the Royal Guard
6.8
Kinoafisha Films The Adventures of Quentin Durward, Marksman of the Royal Guard
6.8

The Adventures of Quentin Durward, Marksman of the Royal Guard

, 1988
Priklyucheniya Kventina Dorvarda, strelka korolevskoy gvardii
USSR / Adventure, History / 18+
Poster of The Adventures of Quentin Durward, Marksman of the Royal Guard
6.8

Cast

Olga Kabo
Olga Kabo
grafinya Isabella de Croye
Aleksandr Koznov
Quentin Durward
Aleksandr Lazarev
Aleksandr Lazarev
korol Louis XI
Aleksandr Yakovlev
Charles - khertsog Burgundskiy
Yuriy Kuznetsov
Yuriy Kuznetsov
Tristan l'Hermite - korolskiy prevo
Boris Khmelnitskiy
Boris Khmelnitskiy
Hayraddin Maugrabin - tsygan
Leonid Kulagin
Leonid Kulagin
Ludovic Lesley
Aleksandr Pashutin
Aleksandr Pashutin
Olivier le Dain
Paul Butkevich
Paul Butkevich
Lord Crawford
Boris Khimichev
graf Philippe de Crèveceur d'Esquerdes
Director Sergejs Tarasovs
Writer Walter Scott, Sergejs Tarasovs
Composer Igor Kantyukov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 1988
World premiere 1 September 1990
Release date
1 September 1990 Russia
Production Filmstudio Bucuresti, Mosfilm
Also known as
Priklyucheniya Kventina Dorvarda, strelka korolevskoy gvardii, Dobrodruzství Quentina Durwarda, Quentin Durward, a király íjásza, The Adventures of Quentin Durward, Marksman of the Royal Guard, Приключения Квентина Дорварда, стрелка королевской гвардии

Film rating

6.8
Rate 15 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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