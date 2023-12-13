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Poster of Nijinsky
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Nijinsky
6.5

Nijinsky

, 1980
Nijinsky
USA / Biography, Drama, Music / 18+
Poster of Nijinsky
6.5

Synopsis

The film suggests Nijinsky was driven into madness by both his consuming ambition and self-enforced heterosexuality, the latter prompted by his romantic involvement with Romola de Pulszky, a society girl who joins impresario Sergei Diaghilev's Ballets Russes specifically to seduce Nijinsky. After a series of misunderstandings with Diaghilev, who is both his domineering mentor and possessive lover, Nijinsky succumbs to Romola's charms and marries her, after which his gradual decline from artistic moodiness to complete lunacy begins.

Cast

Les Brown
Romola de Pulsky
Alan Bates
Sergei Diaghilev
Alan Badel
Baron de Gunzburg
George de la Peña
Vaslav Nijinsky
Carla Fracci
Tamara Karsavina
Colin Blakely
Vassili
Ronald Pickup
Ronald Pickup
Igor Stravinsky
Ronald Lacey
Leon Bakst
Vernon Dobtcheff
Sergei Grigoriev
Jeremy Irons
Jeremy Irons
Mikhail Fokine
Director Herbert Ross
Writer Hugh Wheeler, Romola Nijinsky, Vaslav Nijinsky, Nora Kaye
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 9 minutes
Production year 1980
World premiere 20 March 1980
Release date
20 March 1980 USA R
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $1,047,454
Production Hera Productions
Also known as
Nijinsky, Nižinský, Nijinsky, a sua História, Nijinsky, uma História Real, Nizinski, Niżyński, Нижинский, ニジンスキー

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 13 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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