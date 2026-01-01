Menu
Little nothings of life
1 poster
Little nothings of life

Little nothings of life

Little nothings of life 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 6 minutes
Production year 1980
World premiere 11 August 1981
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Melochi zhizni, Мелочи жизни
Director
Vyacheslav Krishtofovich
Cast
Olga Ostroumova
Olga Ostroumova
Anatoly Grachyov
Anatoly Grachyov
Aleksandr Vokach
Volodimir Makarovich Necheporenko
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
