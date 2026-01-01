Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Следствие ведут знатоки: Мафия
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Следствие ведут знатоки: Мафия

Следствие ведут знатоки: Мафия

Следствие ведут знатоки: Мафия 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 57 minutes
Production year 1989
Production Ostankino
Also known as
Mafiya, Experts Are Investigating: Mafia, Mafia, Sledstvie vedut znatoki 22, Sledstvie vedut znatoki: Mafiya, Мафия
Director
Gennady Pavlov
Cast
Georgy Martyniuk
Georgy Martyniuk
Leonid Kanevskiy
Leonid Kanevskiy
Elsa Lezhdey
Elsa Lezhdey
Igor Vetrov
Igor Vetrov
Aleksandr Porokhovshchikov
Aleksandr Porokhovshchikov
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Следствие ведут знатоки: Мафия
Следствие ведут знатоки: Полуденный вор 7.4
Следствие ведут знатоки: Полуденный вор (1985)
Osoboye mnyeniye 5.8
Osoboye mnyeniye (1967)
The Ring Virus 5.9
The Ring Virus (1973)

Film rating

6.7
Rate 14 votes
5.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more