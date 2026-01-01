Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Транзит
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Транзит

Транзит

Транзит 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 1982
Production Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
Tranzit, Транзит
Director
Valeri Fokin
Valeri Fokin
Cast
Mikhail Ulyanov
Mikhail Ulyanov
Marina Neyolova
Marina Neyolova
Albert Filozov
Albert Filozov
Evgeniya Simonova
Evgeniya Simonova
Lyudmila Zaytseva
Lyudmila Zaytseva
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Транзит
Pryamaya translyatsiya 5.1
Pryamaya translyatsiya (1990)
0.0
Kseniya. Istoriya lyubvi (2009)
Turning 7.2
Turning (2002)
You Are My Only Love 7.5
You Are My Only Love (1993)
Apokrif: Muzyka dlya Petra i Pavla 4.9
Apokrif: Muzyka dlya Petra i Pavla (2004)
OnlyHuman 9.4
OnlyHuman (2022)
Pamyat oseni 4.8
Pamyat oseni (2016)
Dva bileta v Venetsiyu 4.5
Dva bileta v Venetsiyu (2011)
Synok 6.6
Synok (2009)
5.5
Sobytie (2009)
Master i Margarita 6.8
Master i Margarita (2006)
Подмосковная элегия 6.8
Подмосковная элегия (2002)

Film rating

6.6
Rate 12 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more