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Poster of Parole de flic
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Parole de flic
6.1

Parole de flic

, 1985
Parole de Flic
France / Crime, Drama, Action / 18+
Poster of Parole de flic
6.1

Cast

Alain Delon
Alain Delon
Daniel Pratt
Frédéric H. Fajardie
José Pinheiro
Jacques Perrin
Stéphane Reiner
Fiona Gélin
Sabine Clément
Éva Darlan
Dominique Reiner
Jean-François Stévenin
Sylvain Dubor
Stéphane Ferrara
Abel Salem
Vincent Lindon
Vincent Lindon
Dax
Sacha Gordine
Adjoint Dax
Dominique Valera
Brice
Jean-Yves Chatelais
Remy
Director José Pinheiro
Writer Philippe Setbon, Alain Delon, José Pinheiro, Frédéric H. Fajardie
Composer Pino Marchese
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1985
Online premiere 14 August 2025
World premiere 21 August 1985
Release date
21 August 1985 France
21 August 1985 Germany
Production Adel Productions, The Republic of the Congo, Societé Nationale des Chemins de Fer Français (SNCF)
Also known as
Parole de flic, Palabra de hombre, Slovo policajta, 22ª vittima... nessun testimone, A zsaru szava, Cop's Honor, Cop's Honour, Der Panther, En snuts heder, Hot Blood, Katillere af yok, Lovløs purk, Nedodirljiv, Olhos de Tigre, Palabra de ley, Pe cuvânt de poliţist, Poliisin kosto, Słowo gliny, Ventiduesima vittima... nessun testimone, Vingança Jurada, Ο λόγος του μπάτσου, Дума на ченге, Слово полицейского

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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