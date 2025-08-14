Similar films for Parole de flic
Let Sleeping Cops Lie Crime, Thriller
1988, France
5.0
Le Passage Drama, Thriller, Mystery
1986, France
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Notre histoire Comedy
1984, France
6.0
Le Battant Thriller, Drama
1983, France
6.0
Le choc Romantic, Crime, Action
1982, France
5.0
For a Cop's Hide Crime, Action, Thriller
1981, France
6.0
Trois hommes à abattre Action, Crime, Drama
1980, France / Italy
6.0
Death of a Corrupt Man Crime, Drama, Thriller
1977, France
6.0
Flic Story Crime
1975, France
6.0
Le Gitan Romantic
1975, France / Italy
6.0
Two Men in Town Drama
1973, France / Italy
7.0
Borsalino Action, Drama
1970, France / Italy
7.0