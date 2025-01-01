Menu
1 poster
Slavnosti snezenek
Slavnosti sněženek
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Country
Czechoslovakia
Runtime
1 hour 23 minutes
Production year
1983
World premiere
1 January 1984
Release date
1 January 1984
Czechia
1 January 1984
Czechoslovakia
1 January 1984
Slovakia
Production
Filmové studio Barrandov
Also known as
Slavnosti snezenek, Slavnosti sněženek, The Snowdrop Festivities, The Snowdrop Festival, Das Wildschwein ist los, Hóvirágünnep, Les Fêtes des perce-neige, Svečanost visibaba, Święto przebiśniegu, Праздник подснежников, 雪花蓮節
Director
Jiří Menzel
Cast
Rudolf Hrušínský
Jaromír Hanzlík
Petr Čepek
Josef Somr
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Slavnosti snezenek
7.7
Cutting It Short
(1981)
7.1
Larks on a String
(1969)
7.9
My Sweet Little Village
(1985)
7.0
Life and Extraordinary Adventures of Private Ivan Chonkin
(1994)
7.6
The Good Soldier Schweik
(1956)
7.7
Fimfárum Jana Wericha
(2002)
7.5
Dinner for Adele
(1978)
5.9
Crime in a Music Hall
(1968)
7.3
The Fireman's Ball
(1967)
7.4
Lemonade Joe
(1964)
7.9
Christian
(1939)
6.9
Capricious Summer
(1968)
Film rating
7.6
Rate
12
votes
7.5
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
