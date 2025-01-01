Menu
Poster of Slavnosti snezenek
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Slavnosti snezenek

Slavnosti snezenek

Slavnosti sněženek 18+
Country Czechoslovakia
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 1983
World premiere 1 January 1984
Release date
1 January 1984 Czechia
1 January 1984 Czechoslovakia
1 January 1984 Slovakia
Production Filmové studio Barrandov
Also known as
Slavnosti snezenek, Slavnosti sněženek, The Snowdrop Festivities, The Snowdrop Festival, Das Wildschwein ist los, Hóvirágünnep, Les Fêtes des perce-neige, Svečanost visibaba, Święto przebiśniegu, Праздник подснежников, 雪花蓮節
Director
Jiří Menzel
Jiří Menzel
Cast
Rudolf Hrušínský
Jaromír Hanzlík
Petr Čepek
Josef Somr
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.6
Rate 12 votes
7.5 IMDb
Write review
