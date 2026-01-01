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Poster of Zelyonyy furgon
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Zelyonyy furgon
7.6

Zelyonyy furgon

, 1983
Zelyonyy furgon
USSR / Drama, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Zelyonyy furgon
7.6

Cast

Dmitry Kharatyan
Dmitry Kharatyan
Volodya Patrikeyev
Aleksandr Demyanenko
Aleksandr Demyanenko
Viktor Prokofievich
Boryslav Brondukov
Boryslav Brondukov
Grichenko
Regimantas Adomaitis
Regimantas Adomaitis
Cherven
Aleksandr Solovyov
Aleksandr Solovyov
Krasavchik
Konstantin Grígoryev
Head of Criminal Investigation
Eduard Martsevich
Patrikeyev, Volodya's father
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Viktor Ilichyov
Fed'ka-'Bull'
Ekaterina Lvovna Doerova
Ekaterina Vertsinskaya
Lev Perfilov
Accomplice of a gang of thieves
Director Aleksandr Pavlovskiy
Writer Igor Shevtsov, Aleksandr Kozachinskiy
Composer Maksim Dunaevskiy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 1983
World premiere 30 January 1990
Release date
30 January 1990 USA
Production Odessa Film Studios, Gosteleradio USSR
Also known as
Zelyonyy furgon, Зелёный фургон, The Green Van

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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