Cast
Konstantin Grígoryev
Head of Criminal Investigation
Eduard Martsevich
Patrikeyev, Volodya's father
Viktor Ilichyov
Fed'ka-'Bull'
Ekaterina Lvovna Doerova
Ekaterina Vertsinskaya
Lev Perfilov
Accomplice of a gang of thieves
Cast and Crew
Director
Aleksandr Pavlovskiy
Writer
Igor Shevtsov, Aleksandr Kozachinskiy
Composer
Maksim Dunaevskiy
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
2 hours 15 minutes
Production year
1983
World premiere
30 January 1990
Production
Odessa Film Studios, Gosteleradio USSR
Also known as
Zelyonyy furgon, Зелёный фургон, The Green Van