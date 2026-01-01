Margadon
Peasant, would you like to find big, but pure love? Then come to the hayloft by the evening.
Fimka
Why not? I'll come. Only you should come too. Because the other gentleman promised to come, but got scared afterwards.
Zhakob
She won't come alone. She'll come with the blacksmith.
Margadon
What do we need a blacksmith for? We don't need a blacksmith. What am I, a horse?
Fimka
He is my uncle, like a father to me... You're going to propose, aren't you?
Margadon
OK, that's enough. You are free to go. Can't you see that we're in the middle of a game?