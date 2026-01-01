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Poster of Formula of Love
8.0
Kinoafisha Films Formula of Love
8.0

Formula of Love

, 1984
Formula lyubvi
USSR / Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Formula of Love
8.0

Cast

Nodar Mgaloblishvili
Nodar Mgaloblishvili
Alessandro Cagliostro
Aleksandr Abdulov
Aleksandr Abdulov
Jacob
Semyon Farada
Semyon Farada
Margadon
Elena Valyushkina
Elena Valyushkina
Mariya
Alexandra Zakharova
Alexandra Zakharova
Fimka
Elena Aminova
Lorenza
Anna Frolovtseva
Anna Frolovtseva
Aleksandr Mikhaylov
Aleksey Fedyashev
Tatyana Pelttser
Tatyana Pelttser
Fedosya Ivanovna
Leonid Bronevoy
Leonid Bronevoy
Doctor
Nikolai Skorobogatov
Stepan
Director Mark Zakharov
Writer Grigori Gorin, Aleksei Tolstoy
Composer Gennady Gladkov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 1 January 1984
Release date
1 January 1984 Russia 0+
Production Ekran
Also known as
Formula lyubvi, Formula of Love, Graf Cagliostro und die Formel der Liebe, Формула любви, A szerelem képlete, Armastuse valem, Meilės formulė, Wzór na miłość, Формула кохання, Sevginin Formulası

Film rating

8.0
Rate 12 votes
7.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Margadon Peasant, would you like to find big, but pure love? Then come to the hayloft by the evening.
Fimka Why not? I'll come. Only you should come too. Because the other gentleman promised to come, but got scared afterwards.
Zhakob She won't come alone. She'll come with the blacksmith.
Margadon What do we need a blacksmith for? We don't need a blacksmith. What am I, a horse?
Fimka He is my uncle, like a father to me... You're going to propose, aren't you?
Margadon OK, that's enough. You are free to go. Can't you see that we're in the middle of a game?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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