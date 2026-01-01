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Poster of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
7.3
Kinoafisha Films National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
7.3

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

, 1989
Christmas Vacation
USA / Family, Comedy / 18+
Poster of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
7.3

Cast

Chevy Chase
Chevy Chase
Clark Griswold
Beverly D'Angelo
Beverly D'Angelo
Ellen Griswold
Juliette Lewis
Juliette Lewis
Audrey Griswold
Johnny Galecki
Johnny Galecki
Rusty Griswold
John Randolph
Clark Griswold Sr.
Doris Roberts
Frances Smith
Diane Ladd
Nora Griswold
E. G. Marshall
E. G. Marshall
Art Smith
Randy Quaid
Randy Quaid
Cousin Eddie Johnson
Miriam Flynn
Cousin Catherine Johnson
Director Jeremiah S. Chechik
Writer John Hughes
Composer Angelo Badalamenti
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 30 November 1989
Release date
30 November 1989 Russia 12+
30 November 1989 Australia
1 December 1989 Brazil
1 December 1989 Canada
1 December 1989 Denmark
14 November 1990 Germany
5 April 1990 Great Britain
16 December 2024 Iceland Allowed
1 June 1990 Ireland PG
30 November 1989 Kazakhstan
1 December 1989 Netherlands 6
14 June 1990 Poland 16
9 November 1990 Sweden
1 December 1989 USA
30 November 1989 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $28,000,000
Worldwide Gross $75,504,310
Production Hughes Entertainment, National Lampoon
Also known as
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Рождественские каникулы, Christmas Vacation, Hilfe, es weihnachtet sehr, Joulupuu on kärvennetty, Najluđi Božić, Vacaciones de invierno, Vacaciones de navidad, ¡S.O.S.! Ya es Navidad, ¡Socorro! Ya es Navidad, Bozicne pocitnice, Ett päron till farsa firar jul, Fars fede juleferie, Férias Frustradas de Natal, Hjelp, det er juleferie!, Karácsonyi vakáció, Kvaišų šeimynėlė švenčia Kalėdas, Lampūni: Ziemassvētku brīvdienas, Le sapin a des boules, Le sapin a les boules, Milad tətili, National Lampoon's Winter Holiday, Pöörane puhkus 3, Que Paródia de Natal, Rojdestvo ta'tili, Schöne Bescherung, Sevimli Aile Yılbaşı Tatilinde, Ta Hristougenna tou trelou thiriotrofeiou, Un Craciun de neuitat, Un Natale esplosivo, Vacances de Nadal d'una boja família americana, Vacanţă de Crăciun, Vánoční prázdniny, Vianočné prázdniny, W krzywym zwierciadle: Witaj, Święty Mikołaju, Τα Χριστούγεννα του τρελού θηριοτροφείου, Коледна ваканция, Різдвяна відпустка, Рождестволық демалыс, 크리스마스 대소동, ナショナル・ランプーン クリスマス・バケーション, 瘋狂聖誕假期, National Lampoon Christmas Vacation, National Lampoon's Vacation 3: Christmas Vacation, S.O.S. Ya es Navidad, Різдвяний відпочинок, National Lampoons Christmas Vacation, Christmas Vacation 1, National Lampoon's Schöne Bescherung

Film rating

7.3
Rate 13 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Clark Hey! If any of you are looking for any last-minute gift ideas for me, I have one. I'd like Frank Shirley, my boss, right here tonight. I want him brought from his happy holiday slumber over there on Melody Lane with all the other rich people, and I want him brought right here! With a big ribbon on his head! And I want to look him straight in the eye, and I want to tell him what a cheap, lying, no-good, rotten, four-flushing, low-life, snake-licking, dirt-eating, inbred, overstuffed, ignorant, blood-sucking, dog-kissing, brainless, dickless, hopeless, heartless, fat-ass, bug-eyed, stiff-legged, spotty-lipped, worm-headed sack of monkey shit he is! Hallelujah! Holy shit! Where's the Tylenol?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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