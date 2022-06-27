Film details
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
1983
World premiere
22 December 1983
Release date
|22 June 1984
|Germany
|
|6
|22 December 1983
|Italy
|
|T
Worldwide Gross
$54,357
Production
Rual Cinema
Also known as
Segni particolari: bellissimo, Besondere Kennzeichen: Bellissimo, Señas particulares: hermosísimo, To omorfopaido, Особени белези: красавец, Особливі прикмети: Чарівний красень, Особые приметы: Красавчик, Besondere Kennzeichen Bellissimo, Особые приметы: Неотразим, Особые приметы: Неотразимый красавчик, Besondere Kennzeichen - Bellissimo, Besonderes Kennzeichen: Bellissimo