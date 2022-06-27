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Poster of Segni particolari: bellissimo
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Segni particolari: bellissimo
6.1

Segni particolari: bellissimo

, 1983
Segni particolari: bellissimo
Italy / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Segni particolari: bellissimo
6.1

Cast

Adriano Celentano
Adriano Celentano
Mattia
Federica Moro
Michela
Simona Mariani
Lidia, la tassista
Anna Kanakis
Rosalia
Tiberio Murgia
Saruzzo
Gianni Bonagura
Professore
Kathleen Quaye
Josephine
Giacomo Rosselli
Claudio
Michela Albanese
Mirella
Antonella Robustelli
Director Franco Castellano, Giuseppe Moccia
Writer Franco Castellano, Giuseppe Moccia
Composer Gino Santercole
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1983
World premiere 22 December 1983
Release date
22 June 1984 Germany 6
22 December 1983 Italy T
Worldwide Gross $54,357
Production Rual Cinema
Also known as
Segni particolari: bellissimo, Besondere Kennzeichen: Bellissimo, Señas particulares: hermosísimo, To omorfopaido, Особени белези: красавец, Особливі прикмети: Чарівний красень, Особые приметы: Красавчик, Besondere Kennzeichen Bellissimo, Особые приметы: Неотразим, Особые приметы: Неотразимый красавчик, Besondere Kennzeichen - Bellissimo, Besonderes Kennzeichen: Bellissimo

Film rating

6.1
Rate 11 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 27 June 2022
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