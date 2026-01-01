ProductionOmnia Film München, Slovenská filmová tvorba Koliba (SFT)
Also known as
Sol' nad zlato, Salt & Gold, A sóherceg, Der Salzprinz, El principe de sal, Il principe del sale, Kraljević od soli, Maruszka i książę, Salt Over Gold, Sókirályfi menyasszonya, Sól cenniejsza niż złoto, Soľ nad zlato, Sul nad zlato, Sůl nad zlato, Suolaprinssi, The Salt Prince, Невеста подземного принца, Солоний принц, Соль дороже злата
Film rating
6.6
Rate11 votes
6.8IMDb
Quotes
Salt KingPeople strive only for gold and now they have it. You can not recognize true gifts of Mother Earth!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.