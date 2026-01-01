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6.6
Kinoafisha Films Sol nad zlato
6.6

Sol nad zlato

, 1982
Sol nad zlato
Czechoslovakia / Family, Fantasy / 18+
6.6

Cast

Libuše Šafránková
princezna Maruska
Gábor Nagy
Solný princ
Karol Machata
král Pravoslav
Ladislav Chudík
Král podzemí
Dietlinde Turban
princezna Barbora
Lubomír Paulovic
princ Kazimír
Zuzana Kocúriková
princezna Vanda
Juraj Kukura
král Norbert
Dieter Kirchlechner
Argonit
Jozef Kroner
Sasek
Director Martin Hollý
Writer Bozena Nemcová, Martin Hollý, Peter Kovacik
Composer Karel Svoboda
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechoslovakia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1982
World premiere 26 February 1983
Release date
1 August 1983 Czechoslovakia
26 February 1983 Slovakia
Production Omnia Film München, Slovenská filmová tvorba Koliba (SFT)
Also known as
Sol' nad zlato, Salt & Gold, A sóherceg, Der Salzprinz, El principe de sal, Il principe del sale, Kraljević od soli, Maruszka i książę, Salt Over Gold, Sókirályfi menyasszonya, Sól cenniejsza niż złoto, Soľ nad zlato, Sul nad zlato, Sůl nad zlato, Suolaprinssi, The Salt Prince, Невеста подземного принца, Солоний принц, Соль дороже злата

Film rating

6.6
Rate 11 votes
6.8 IMDb

Quotes

Salt King People strive only for gold and now they have it. You can not recognize true gifts of Mother Earth!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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