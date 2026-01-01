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Poster of Sofya Petrovna
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Sofya Petrovna
7.6

Sofya Petrovna

, 1989
Sofya Petrovna
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Sofya Petrovna
7.6

Cast

Anna Kamenkova
Anna Kamenkova
Sofya Petrovna Lipatova
Vera Glagoleva
Vera Glagoleva
Natasha Frolenko
Sergey Gabrielyan
Sergey Gabrielyan
Alik Finkelshteyn
Liya Akhedzhakova
Liya Akhedzhakova
Mariya Erastovna Kiparisova
Aleksey Zemskiy
Nikolay Lipatov
Eduard Bocharov
Timofeyev
Nina Usatova
Nina Usatova
Anna Grigoryevna
Irina Rozanova
Irina Rozanova
Erna Semyonovna
Anna Ovsyannikova
Elevator Operator
Valery Storozhik
Director
Director Arkadi Sirenko
Writer Arkadi Sirenko
Composer Irakli Gabeli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 1 January 1989
Release date
1 January 1989 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Sofya Petrovna, Sofja Petrowna, Софья Петровна

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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