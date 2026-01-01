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7.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Sofya Petrovna
7.6
Sofya Petrovna
, 1989
Sofya Petrovna
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.6
Cast
Anna Kamenkova
Sofya Petrovna Lipatova
Vera Glagoleva
Natasha Frolenko
Sergey Gabrielyan
Alik Finkelshteyn
Liya Akhedzhakova
Mariya Erastovna Kiparisova
Aleksey Zemskiy
Nikolay Lipatov
Eduard Bocharov
Timofeyev
Nina Usatova
Anna Grigoryevna
Irina Rozanova
Erna Semyonovna
Anna Ovsyannikova
Elevator Operator
Valery Storozhik
Director
Director
Arkadi Sirenko
Writer
Arkadi Sirenko
Composer
Irakli Gabeli
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
1989
World premiere
1 January 1989
Release date
1 January 1989
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Sofya Petrovna, Sofja Petrowna, Софья Петровна
More
Film rating
7.6
Rate
10
votes
7.5
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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