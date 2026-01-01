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Poster of Accelerate
5.5
Kinoafisha Films Accelerate
5.5

Accelerate

, 1987
Akseleratka
USSR / Comedy, Crime / 18+
Poster of Accelerate
5.5

Synopsis

Young girl is dreaming to become a cop - so she starts her own investigation into a group of car thieves.

Cast

Roman Filippov
Roman Filippov
Vovchik
Galina Polskikh
Galina Polskikh
Irina Krasnovyazova
Irina Shmelyova
Anyuta
Nikita Mikhaylovsky
Nikita Mikhaylovsky
Kuzya
Igor Kvasha
Igor Kvasha
Filimon
Pyotr Merkuryev
Krasnovyazov
Aleksandr Potapov
Marat
Vasiliy Bochkaryov
Vasiliy Bochkaryov
mayor militsii Pryakhin
Andrey Gusev
Molodtsov - inspektor GAI
Sergey Migitsko
Sergey Migitsko
Rubashevskiy - inspektor GAI
Director Aleksei Korenev
Writer Leonid Derbenyov, Dmitri Ivanov, Vladimir Trifonov
Composer Evgeniy Krylatov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1987
World premiere 8 August 1987
Release date
8 August 1987 USSR +12
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Akseleratka, Agsellateuka, Przebojowa dziewczyna, Zu schnell gewachsen, Акселератка

Film rating

5.5
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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