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5.5
Kinoafisha
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Accelerate
5.5
Accelerate
, 1987
Akseleratka
USSR / Comedy, Crime / 18+
About
Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
Posters
5.5
Synopsis
Young girl is dreaming to become a cop - so she starts her own investigation into a group of car thieves.
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Cast
Roman Filippov
Vovchik
Galina Polskikh
Irina Krasnovyazova
Irina Shmelyova
Anyuta
Nikita Mikhaylovsky
Kuzya
Igor Kvasha
Filimon
Pyotr Merkuryev
Krasnovyazov
Aleksandr Potapov
Marat
Vasiliy Bochkaryov
mayor militsii Pryakhin
Andrey Gusev
Molodtsov - inspektor GAI
Sergey Migitsko
Rubashevskiy - inspektor GAI
Director
Aleksei Korenev
Writer
Leonid Derbenyov
,
Dmitri Ivanov
,
Vladimir Trifonov
Composer
Evgeniy Krylatov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
1987
World premiere
8 August 1987
Release date
8 August 1987
USSR
+12
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Akseleratka, Agsellateuka, Przebojowa dziewczyna, Zu schnell gewachsen, Акселератка
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Film rating
5.5
Rate
10
votes
5.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Stills
Showtimes
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