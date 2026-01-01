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5.4
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Poor Masha
5.4
Poor Masha
, 1981
Bednaya Masha
USSR / Comedy / 18+
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5.4
Synopsis
Young nurse Masha tries to check her boyfriend Kolya by telling him that she's pregnant.
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Cast
Tamara Akulova
Oleg Stefan
Amayak Akopyan
Stanislav Sadalskiy
Larisa Kuznetsova
Zina
Svetlana Petrosyants
Klara Luchko
Nikolay Trofimov
Ivan Petrovich
Vsevolod Shilovsky
Nikolay Gorlov
Director
Nikolay Aleksandrovich
Writer
Aleksandr Khmelik
Composer
Aleksandr Zhurbin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
2 hours 20 minutes
Production year
1981
World premiere
6 June 1981
Release date
6 June 1981
Russia
10 October 1981
USA
Production
Ekran
Also known as
Bednaya Masha, Бедная Маша
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Film rating
5.4
Rate
11
votes
5.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
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