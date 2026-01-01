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Poster of Poor Masha
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Poor Masha
5.4

Poor Masha

, 1981
Bednaya Masha
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Poor Masha
5.4

Synopsis

Young nurse Masha tries to check her boyfriend Kolya by telling him that she's pregnant.

Cast

Tamara Akulova
Tamara Akulova
Oleg Stefan
Oleg Stefan
Amayak Akopyan
Stanislav Sadalskiy
Stanislav Sadalskiy
Larisa Kuznetsova
Zina
Svetlana Petrosyants
Klara Luchko
Klara Luchko
Nikolay Trofimov
Nikolay Trofimov
Ivan Petrovich
Vsevolod Shilovsky
Vsevolod Shilovsky
Nikolay Gorlov
Director Nikolay Aleksandrovich
Writer Aleksandr Khmelik
Composer Aleksandr Zhurbin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 20 minutes
Production year 1981
World premiere 6 June 1981
Release date
6 June 1981 Russia
10 October 1981 USA
Production Ekran
Also known as
Bednaya Masha, Бедная Маша

Film rating

5.4
Rate 11 votes
5.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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