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Poster of The Element of Crime
6.8
Kinoafisha Films The Element of Crime
6.8

The Element of Crime

, 1984
Forbrydelsens element
Denmark / Drama, Thriller, Crime / 18+
Poster of The Element of Crime
6.8

Synopsis

A cop in a dystopian Europe investigates a serial killings suspect using controversial methods written by his now disgraced former mentor.

Cast

Michael Elphick
Fisher
Esmond Knight
Osborne
Me Me Lai
Kim
Jerold Wells
Kramer
Ahmed El Shenawi
Therapist
Astrid Henning-Jensen
House Keeper
János Herskó
Coroner
Stig Larsson
Coroner's Assistant
Harry Harper
Portier 1
Roman Moszkowicz
Portier 2
Director Lars von Trier
Writer Niels Vørsel, William Quarshie, Lars von Trier, Stephen Wakelam
Composer Bo Holten
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Denmark
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 12 May 1984
Release date
18 May 1984 Denmark
24 August 1990 Finland K-16
12 July 2023 France
10 March 2005 Germany
8 November 2002 Greece
18 September 1997 Hungary
4 February 2000 Italy T
25 April 1987 Japan
19 May 2000 Poland
3 August 2002 South Korea 18
28 August 1987 Sweden
1 May 1987 USA NR
Worldwide Gross $5,746
Production Det Danske Filminstitut, Per Holst Filmproduktion
Also known as
Forbrydelsens element, The Element of Crime, El elemento del crimen, A bűn lélektana, A bűn mélysége, Documentos sangrientos, Element of crime - A bűn mélysége, Element zbrodni, Element zločina, Elemento de Um Crime, Forbrytelsens element, Förbrytelsens element, L'element del crim, L'Élément du crime, L'elemento del crimine, O Elemento do Crime, Rikoselementti, Spuren eines Verbrechens, The Last Tourist in Europe, To stoiheio tou eglimatos, Το στοιχείο του εγκλήματος, Елемент злочина, Криминален елемент, Элемент преступления, エレメント・オブ・クライム, Елемент злочину

Film rating

6.8
Rate 12 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 28 May 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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