ProductionDet Danske Filminstitut, Per Holst Filmproduktion
Also known as
Forbrydelsens element, The Element of Crime, El elemento del crimen, A bűn lélektana, A bűn mélysége, Documentos sangrientos, Element of crime - A bűn mélysége, Element zbrodni, Element zločina, Elemento de Um Crime, Forbrytelsens element, Förbrytelsens element, L'element del crim, L'Élément du crime, L'elemento del crimine, O Elemento do Crime, Rikoselementti, Spuren eines Verbrechens, The Last Tourist in Europe, To stoiheio tou eglimatos, Το στοιχείο του εγκλήματος, Елемент злочина, Криминален елемент, Элемент преступления, エレメント・オブ・クライム, Елемент злочину
Film rating
6.8
Rate12 votes
6.7IMDb
Updated 28 May 2021
Quotes
FisherI'm gonna fuck you back to the stone age.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.