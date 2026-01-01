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Poster of Salon krasoty
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Salon krasoty
5.3

Salon krasoty

, 1985
Salon krasoty
USSR / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Salon krasoty
5.3

Cast

Tatiana Ivanova
Masha
Georgi Burkov
Georgi Burkov
Ivan
Tatyana Vasileva
Tatyana Vasileva
Ofelia
Vladimir Kenigson
Petr Maksimovich
Evgeniy Leonov-Gladyshev
Evgeniy Leonov-Gladyshev
Vadik
Irina Alfyorova
Irina Alfyorova
Lyalya
Natalya Krachkovskaya
Natalya Krachkovskaya
Sofia Mikhailovna
Lyudmila Gavrilova
Lyudmila Gavrilova
Natalia
Mariya Burkova
Katya
Anna Frolovtseva
Anna Frolovtseva
Nina Maslova
Nina Maslova
Maria Vinogradova
Verochka
Director Aleksandr Pankratov-Chyornyy
Writer Yelena Zykova
Composer Yuriy Antonov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1985
World premiere 12 May 1986
Release date
12 May 1986 Russia 0+
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Salon krasoty, Салон красоты, Beauty Salon

Film rating

5.3
Rate 14 votes
5.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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