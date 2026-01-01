Similar films for We Looked in the Death's Face
Voyna i muzyka Drama, History, War
2025, Russia
7.0
Sirano de Berzherak Drama
1989, USSR
7.0
Chronicles of a Dive Bomber War
1967, USSR
7.0
The Sunday Daddy Drama
1986, USSR
6.0
Myth of Leonid Drama
1991, USSR
5.0
The Bridge Is Built Drama
1965, USSR
7.0
Eshchyo ne vecher Drama
1974, USSR
6.0
Marigolds in Flower Drama
1997, Russia
6.0
Obyknovennaya Arktika Drama
1976, USSR
7.0
Zemlya ottsov Drama
1966, USSR
6.0
Otpusk v sentyabre Drama
1979, USSR
7.0
Avariya Detective, Drama
1965, USSR
6.0