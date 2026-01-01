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Poster of We Looked in the Death's Face
7.7
Kinoafisha Films We Looked in the Death's Face
7.7

We Looked in the Death's Face

, 1980
My smerti smotreli v litso
USSR / War, Drama / 18+
Poster of We Looked in the Death's Face
7.7

Cast

Oleg Dahl
Oleg Dahl
Boris Korbut
Lyubov Malinovskaya
Valentina Kuzminichna
Larisa Tolkachyova
Tamara Samsonova
Yuri Zhukov
Vadik Lozhbinskiy
Olga Kuznetsova
Olga Kuznetsova
Zhenya Slastnaya
Boris Birman
Boris Naumov
Seryozha Markov
Yuliya Slezkinskaya
Alla Petunina
Aleksandr Dovgalyov
Shurik Shcherbakov
Aleksandr Zenkevich
Vitya Kochnev
Igor Kustov
Igor Usin
Director Naum Birman
Writer Olga Berggolts, Yuriy Yakovlev
Composer Vladimir Deshov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 14 minutes
Production year 1980
World premiere 25 December 1980
Release date
20 February 1981 Russia 12+
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
My smerti smotreli v litso, We Looked in the Death's Face, We Stared Death in the Face, Wir haben dem Tod ins Antlitz geschaut, Мы смерти смотрели в лицо

Film rating

7.7
Rate 13 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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