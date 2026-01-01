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Poster of Pokrovskie vorota
8.1
Kinoafisha Films Pokrovskie vorota
8.1

Pokrovskie vorota

, 1982
Pokrovskie vorota
USSR / Comedy, Romantic, Musical, Drama / 18+
Poster of Pokrovskie vorota
8.1

Cast

Oleg Menshikov
Oleg Menshikov
Konstantin 'Kostik' Romin
Leonid Bronevoy
Leonid Bronevoy
Arkadi Velyurov
Inna Ulyanova
Margarita Khobotova
Sofya Pilyavskaya
Sofya Pilyavskaya
Alisa Vitalyevna
Anatoliy Ravikovich
Anatoliy Ravikovich
Lev Khobotov
Viktor Bortsov
Savva Ignatevich
Elena Koreneva
Elena Koreneva
Lyudochka
Tatyana Dogileva
Tatyana Dogileva
Svetlana Popova
Elizaveta Nikishchikhina
Nina Orlovich
Igor Dmitriev
Igor Dmitriev
Gleb Orlovich
Director Mikhail Kozakov
Writer Leonid Zorin
Composer Georgiy Garanyan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 20 minutes
Production year 1982
World premiere 2 February 1982
Release date
2 February 1982 Russia 0+
16 December 1982 USSR
Worldwide Gross $8,101
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Pokrovskie vorota, Покровские ворота, Pokrov Gates, Pokrovo vartai, Pokrovski väravad, Pokrovsky Gates, Pokrowskie wrota, The Pokrovskie Gate, The Pokrovsky Gate, The Pokrovsky Gates, Le Porte Pokrovsky, La porte Pokrovski

Film rating

8.1
Rate 17 votes
7.9 IMDb
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