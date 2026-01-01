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8.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Pokrovskie vorota
8.1
Pokrovskie vorota
, 1982
Pokrovskie vorota
USSR / Comedy, Romantic, Musical, Drama / 18+
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Similar
8.1
Cast
Oleg Menshikov
Konstantin 'Kostik' Romin
Leonid Bronevoy
Arkadi Velyurov
Inna Ulyanova
Margarita Khobotova
Sofya Pilyavskaya
Alisa Vitalyevna
Anatoliy Ravikovich
Lev Khobotov
Viktor Bortsov
Savva Ignatevich
Elena Koreneva
Lyudochka
Tatyana Dogileva
Svetlana Popova
Elizaveta Nikishchikhina
Nina Orlovich
Igor Dmitriev
Gleb Orlovich
Director
Mikhail Kozakov
Writer
Leonid Zorin
Composer
Georgiy Garanyan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
2 hours 20 minutes
Production year
1982
World premiere
2 February 1982
Release date
2 February 1982
Russia
0+
16 December 1982
USSR
Worldwide Gross
$8,101
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Pokrovskie vorota, Покровские ворота, Pokrov Gates, Pokrovo vartai, Pokrovski väravad, Pokrovsky Gates, Pokrowskie wrota, The Pokrovskie Gate, The Pokrovsky Gate, The Pokrovsky Gates, Le Porte Pokrovsky, La porte Pokrovski
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Film rating
8.1
Rate
17
votes
7.9
IMDb
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