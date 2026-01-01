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Poster of Yaguar
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Yaguar
6.9

Yaguar

, 1987
Yaguar
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Yaguar
6.9

Synopsis

N/A

Cast

Sergey Veksler
Sergey Veksler
Yaguar
Adel Al-Khadad
Rab (Ricardo Arana)
Sergey Gazarov
Sergey Gazarov
leytenant Gamboa
Artyom Kaminsky
Alberto Fernandes poet
Yanina Khachaturova
Teresa
Vladimir Tatosov
Polkovnik
Vsevolod Shilovsky
Vsevolod Shilovsky
Mayor
Islam Kaziyev
serzhant Pesoa
Bakhram Akramov
Pitaluga
Sergey Shkalikov
Udav
Director Sebastián Alarcón
Writer Sebastián Alarcón, Mario Vargas Llosa, Tatyana Yakovleva
Composer Sebastián Alarcón, Viktor Babushkin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1987
World premiere 13 October 1986
Release date
13 October 1986 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Yaguar, Der Jaguar, Jaguar, Jaguár, Ягуар

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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