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6.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Yaguar
6.9
Yaguar
, 1987
Yaguar
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Posters
6.9
Synopsis
N/A
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Cast
Sergey Veksler
Yaguar
Adel Al-Khadad
Rab (Ricardo Arana)
Sergey Gazarov
leytenant Gamboa
Artyom Kaminsky
Alberto Fernandes poet
Yanina Khachaturova
Teresa
Vladimir Tatosov
Polkovnik
Vsevolod Shilovsky
Mayor
Islam Kaziyev
serzhant Pesoa
Bakhram Akramov
Pitaluga
Sergey Shkalikov
Udav
Director
Sebastián Alarcón
Writer
Sebastián Alarcón
,
Mario Vargas Llosa
,
Tatyana Yakovleva
Composer
Sebastián Alarcón
,
Viktor Babushkin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
1987
World premiere
13 October 1986
Release date
13 October 1986
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Yaguar, Der Jaguar, Jaguar, Jaguár, Ягуар
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Film rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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