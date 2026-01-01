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7.3
Kinoafisha
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Anarchy
7.3
Anarchy
, 1989
Bespredel
USSR / Crime, Drama / 18+
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Similar
7.3
Synopsis
Using an elaborate system of denunciation, the chief of the Zone keeps his prisoners in check. A new inmate, allegedly imprisoned for speculating on postage stamps, tries to rebel against the system.
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Cast
Andrey Tashkov
Yuriy «Kalgan» Kolganov
Anton Androsov
Viktor «Philatelist» Moshkin
Lev Durov
Major Markelov aka «Kum»
Sergei Garmash
«Mogol»
Alexandr Mokhov
«Parkhatyy» - «Syn Avraamov» - «Abrashka»
Nail Idrisov
«Piston»
Aleksey Ablepikhin
Okun'
Aleksandr Kuznetsov
First Lieutenant Kasimov
Irina Averina
Lena
Mikhail Chigaryov
Major with megaphone
Director
Igor Gostev
Writer
Igor Gostev
,
Leonid Nikitinskij
Composer
Andrei Petrov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
1989
World premiere
6 June 1989
Release date
6 June 1989
Russia
11 November 1989
USA
Production
Mosfilm, Ritm
Also known as
Bespredel, Anarchy, Беспредел, Свавілля, Lawlessness
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
7.3
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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