Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Anarchy
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Anarchy
7.3

Anarchy

, 1989
Bespredel
USSR / Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Anarchy
7.3

Synopsis

Using an elaborate system of denunciation, the chief of the Zone keeps his prisoners in check. A new inmate, allegedly imprisoned for speculating on postage stamps, tries to rebel against the system.

Cast

Andrey Tashkov
Yuriy «Kalgan» Kolganov
Anton Androsov
Anton Androsov
Viktor «Philatelist» Moshkin
Lev Durov
Lev Durov
Major Markelov aka «Kum»
Sergei Garmash
Sergei Garmash
«Mogol»
Alexandr Mokhov
Alexandr Mokhov
«Parkhatyy» - «Syn Avraamov» - «Abrashka»
Nail Idrisov
«Piston»
Aleksey Ablepikhin
Okun'
Aleksandr Kuznetsov
Aleksandr Kuznetsov
First Lieutenant Kasimov
Irina Averina
Lena
Mikhail Chigaryov
Major with megaphone
Director Igor Gostev
Writer Igor Gostev, Leonid Nikitinskij
Composer Andrei Petrov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 6 June 1989
Release date
6 June 1989 Russia
11 November 1989 USA
Production Mosfilm, Ritm
Also known as
Bespredel, Anarchy, Беспредел, Свавілля, Lawlessness

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more