Interdevochka
Interdevochka
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Romantic
Synopsis
A hospital nurse becomes an "international girl", a prostitute who caters to foreigners with hard currency.
Expand
Interdevochka
trailer
trailer
Country
Sweden / USSR
Runtime
2 hours 31 minutes
Production year
1989
World premiere
21 January 1989
Release date
21 January 1989
Russia
16+
21 January 1989
USSR
Production
Filmstallet, Mosfilm
Also known as
Interdevochka, Intergirl, Интердевочка, Dewizówka, Interdevotjka, Interdivcha, Intermergaitė, Intertüdruk, Tanya, Интермомиче, Інтердівча
Director
Petr Todorovskiy
Cast
Elena Yakovleva
Tomas Laustiola
Anastasiya Nemolyaeva
Irina Rozanova
Valeriy Hromushkin
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Interdevochka
7.0
Plumbum
(1986)
7.3
Courier
(1986)
7.3
Adam's Rib
(1990)
7.0
Sisters
(2001)
6.9
Everything Will Be Fine!
(1995)
5.2
Malenkiy gigant bolshogo seksa
(1993)
7.3
Kiks
(1991)
7.0
Afghan Breakdown
(1990)
5.7
Two arrows. Stone Age Detective
(1989)
7.1
Crash — Cop's Daughter
(1989)
6.6
The Feasts of Belshazzar, or a Night with Stalin
(1989)
7.3
Kukolka
(1988)
Psychological Thriller Movies
