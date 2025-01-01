Menu
Synopsis

A hospital nurse becomes an "international girl", a prostitute who caters to foreigners with hard currency.
Country Sweden / USSR
Runtime 2 hours 31 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 21 January 1989
Release date
21 January 1989 Russia 16+
21 January 1989 USSR
Production Filmstallet, Mosfilm
Also known as
Interdevochka, Intergirl, Интердевочка, Dewizówka, Interdevotjka, Interdivcha, Intermergaitė, Intertüdruk, Tanya, Интермомиче, Інтердівча
Director
Petr Todorovskiy
Petr Todorovskiy
Cast
Elena Yakovleva
Elena Yakovleva
Tomas Laustiola
Anastasiya Nemolyaeva
Anastasiya Nemolyaeva
Irina Rozanova
Irina Rozanova
Valeriy Hromushkin
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
