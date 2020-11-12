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Poster of Tales of Ordinary Madness
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Tales of Ordinary Madness
6.9

Tales of Ordinary Madness

, 1981
Storie di ordinaria follia
France, Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of Tales of Ordinary Madness
6.9

Cast

Ben Gazzara
Ben Gazzara
Charles Serking
Ornella Muti
Ornella Muti
Cass
Susan Tyrrell
Vera
Tanya Lopert
Tanya Lopert
Vicky
Roy Brocksmith
Barman
Katya Berger
Girl on Beach
Hope Cameron
Hotel Proprietor
Judith Drake
Widow
Patrick Hughes
Pimp
Wendy Welles
Runaway
Director Marco Ferreri
Writer Marco Ferreri, Sergio Amidei, Charles Bukowski, Anthony Foutz
Composer Philippe Sarde
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 1981
World premiere 11 September 1981
Release date
6 July 2006 Greece
11 September 1981 Italy
29 April 1982 Netherlands
10 October 1981 USA
Production 23 Giugno, Ginis Films, Alpes International Paris
Also known as
Storie di ordinaria follia, Tales of Ordinary Madness, Ganz normal verrückt, A hétköznapi őrület meséi, Bukowski - Ganz normal verrückt, Conte de la folie ordinaire, Contos da Loucura Normal, Crônica de um Amor Louco, Crônica do Amor Louco, Cuentos de la locura corriente, Harilik hullumeelsus, Helt normal galskab, Helt normal galskap, Historia zwykłego szaleństwa, Kaupungin kaunein tyttö, Ordinaria locura, Sıradan Delilik Öyküleri, Smutstvätt, Ερωτικές ιστορίες καθημερινής τρέλας, Ιστορίες καθημερινής τρέλας, Истории на обикновената лудост, История обыкновенного безумия, 어느 시인의 사랑, ありきたりな狂気の物語, 平凡人的疯狂, 町でいちばんの美女 ありふれた狂気の物語

Film rating

6.9
Rate 15 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Charles Serking [First lines. Off-camera from a theater lecture stage] Well, here I am.
[Jeers are heard from the unseen audience and an unseen voice yells out, "Fuck you, turkey"]
Charles Serking Ayyyyy... watch it. I've been working out with weights.
[More jeers and another unseen voice yells out, "Are you drunk?"]
Charles Serking Ill just drink my wine and leave. Right...
[More jeering]
Charles Serking Okay, let's begin. Forget the bullshit and get into the so-called art... Style...
[Audience is restless and an unseen voice yells out, "We love you, Charlie!" as he guzzles wine from a brown bag]
Charles Serking Style is the answer to everything... a fresh way to approach a dull or dangerous thing. To do a dull thing with style is preferable to doing a dangerous thing without style. To do a dangerous thing with style is what I call art. Bullfighting can be an art. Boxing can be an art. Loving can be an art. Opening a can of sardines can be an art.
[the audience bcimes restless again and an unseen voice cries, "Come on!"]
Charles Serking Not many have style. Not many can keep style. I have seen dogs with more style than men - though not many dogs have style. Cats have it in abundance.
[He guzzles more wine from his brown bag]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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