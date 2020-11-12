Charles Serking [First lines. Off-camera from a theater lecture stage] Well, here I am.

[Jeers are heard from the unseen audience and an unseen voice yells out, "Fuck you, turkey"]

Charles Serking Ayyyyy... watch it. I've been working out with weights.

[More jeers and another unseen voice yells out, "Are you drunk?"]

Charles Serking Ill just drink my wine and leave. Right...

[More jeering]

Charles Serking Okay, let's begin. Forget the bullshit and get into the so-called art... Style...

[Audience is restless and an unseen voice yells out, "We love you, Charlie!" as he guzzles wine from a brown bag]

Charles Serking Style is the answer to everything... a fresh way to approach a dull or dangerous thing. To do a dull thing with style is preferable to doing a dangerous thing without style. To do a dangerous thing with style is what I call art. Bullfighting can be an art. Boxing can be an art. Loving can be an art. Opening a can of sardines can be an art.

[the audience bcimes restless again and an unseen voice cries, "Come on!"]

Charles Serking Not many have style. Not many can keep style. I have seen dogs with more style than men - though not many dogs have style. Cats have it in abundance.