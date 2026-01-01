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Poster of Country
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Country
6.6

Country

, 1984
Country
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Country
6.6

Synopsis

Jewell and Gil are farmers. They seem to be working against the odds, producing no financial surplus. Gil has lost hope of ever becoming prosperous, but Jewell decides to fight for her family.

Cast

Jessica Lange
Jessica Lange
Jewell Ivy
Sam Shepard
Sam Shepard
Gil Ivy
Wilford Brimley
Otis
Matt Clark
Tom McMullen
Theresa Graham
Marlene Ivy
Levi L. Knebel
Carlisle Ivy
Jim Haynie
Arlon Brewer
Sandra Seacat
Louise Brewer
Alex Harvey
Fordyce - FHA Man
Stephanie-Stacy Poyner
Missy Ivy
Director Richard Pearse
Writer William D. Wittliff
Composer Charles Gross
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 29 September 1984
Release date
3 April 1985 France
29 September 1984 USA PG
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $9,640,000
Production Touchstone Films, Touchstone Pictures, Far West
Also known as
Country, Cosechas de ira, Cosecha de ira, Country - A minha terra, Country - Angstens høst, Country - katkera sadonkorjuu, Country - Les moissons de la colère, Country, nuestra tierra, De oogsten des toorns, Farma, Farmerek között, Les moissons de la colère, Minha Terra, Minha Vida, Pikri gi, Pułapka, Vredens mark, Πικρή γη, Деревня, カントリー

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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