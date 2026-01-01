ProductionTouchstone Films, Touchstone Pictures, Far West
Also known as
Country, Cosechas de ira, Cosecha de ira, Country - A minha terra, Country - Angstens høst, Country - katkera sadonkorjuu, Country - Les moissons de la colère, Country, nuestra tierra, De oogsten des toorns, Farma, Farmerek között, Les moissons de la colère, Minha Terra, Minha Vida, Pikri gi, Pułapka, Vredens mark, Πικρή γη, Деревня, カントリー
Film rating
6.6
Rate10 votes
6.6IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Tom McMullenListen, you owe the money, nobody forced you to borrow it.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.