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Poster of Fire on East Train 34
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Fire on East Train 34
6.2

Fire on East Train 34

, 1981
34-y skoryy
USSR / Action, Drama / 18+
Poster of Fire on East Train 34
6.2

Synopsis

Fast train N34 went exactly on schedule. The passengers were quietly getting ready for bed when the empty compartment from the outstanding cigarette lit up the curtain. Soon the wagon caught fire. Disaster is imminent. Railwaymen and passengers are working together to prevent misfortune and save hundreds of people…

Cast

Lev Durov
Lev Durov
Mikhail
Elena Mayorova
Elena Mayorova
Serafima Steshkova
Algimantas Masiulis
Boris
Aleksandr Fatyushin
Aleksandr Fatyushin
Aleksandr Mukhanov
Pēteris Gaudiņš
Pyotr
Aleksandr Ryshchenkov
Yura
Marina Shimanskaya
Raya
Irina Pechernikova
Irina Pechernikova
Lyolya
Valeri Ryzhakov
Valeri Ryzhakov
Passazhir 'zayats'
Grigoriy Malikov
Kursant
Director Andrey Malyukov
Writer Andrey Malyukov, Vsevolod Ivanov
Composer Mark Minkov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 1981
World premiere 30 December 1981
Release date
30 December 1981 USSR
Production Mosfilm, Chetvyortoe Tvorcheskoe Obedinenie
Also known as
34-y skoryy, 34-й скорый, 34th Express, A 34-es gyors, Ekspres u plamenu, Expreso en llamas, Fire on East Train 34, Pospieszny nr 34, Rýchlik 34, Schnellzug Nr. 34, Express on Fire, The Fast Express on Fire, The Express Train No. 34

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 24 May 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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