Fast train N34 went exactly on schedule. The passengers were quietly getting ready for bed when the empty compartment from the outstanding cigarette lit up the curtain. Soon the wagon caught fire. Disaster is imminent. Railwaymen and passengers are working together to prevent misfortune and save hundreds of people…
34-y skoryy, 34-й скорый, 34th Express, A 34-es gyors, Ekspres u plamenu, Expreso en llamas, Fire on East Train 34, Pospieszny nr 34, Rýchlik 34, Schnellzug Nr. 34, Express on Fire, The Fast Express on Fire, The Express Train No. 34
Film rating
6.2
Rate10 votes
6.1IMDb
Updated 24 May 2023
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.