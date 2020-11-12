Nigel Tufnel
The numbers all go to eleven. Look, right across the board, eleven, eleven, eleven and...
Marty DiBergi
Oh, I see. And most amps go up to ten?
Nigel Tufnel
Exactly.
Marty DiBergi
Does that mean it's louder? Is it any louder?
Nigel Tufnel
Well, it's one louder, isn't it? It's not ten. You see, most blokes, you know, will be playing at ten. You're on ten here, all the way up, all the way up, all the way up, you're on ten on your guitar. Where can you go from there? Where?
Marty DiBergi
I don't know.
Nigel Tufnel
Nowhere. Exactly. What we do is, if we need that extra push over the cliff, you know what we do?
Marty DiBergi
Put it up to eleven.
Nigel Tufnel
Eleven. Exactly. One louder.
Marty DiBergi
Why don't you just make ten louder and make ten be the top number and make that a little louder?
Nigel Tufnel
[pause]
These go to eleven.