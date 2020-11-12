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Poster of This Is Spinal Tap
7.9
Kinoafisha Films This Is Spinal Tap
7.9

This Is Spinal Tap

, 1984
This Is Spinal Tap
USA / Comedy, Musical / 18+
Poster of This Is Spinal Tap
7.9

Synopsis

Spinal Tap, one of England's loudest bands, is chronicled by film director Marty DiBergi on what proves to be a fateful tour.

Cast

Rob Reiner
Rob Reiner
Marty DiBergi
Michael McKean
Michael McKean
David St. Hubbins
Tony Hendra
Ian Faith
Christopher Guest
Nigel Tufnel
Kimberly Stringer
Heavy Metal Fan
Chazz Dominguez
Heavy Metal Fan
Shari Hall
Heavy Metal Fan
R.J. Parnell
Mick Shrimpton
David Kaff
Viv Savage
Harry Shearer
Harry Shearer
Derek Smalls
Director Rob Reiner
Writer Harry Shearer, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, Rob Reiner
Composer Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, Rob Reiner, Harry Shearer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 2 March 1984
Release date
2 March 1984 Russia 16+
27 March 1985 Australia
8 September 1984 Brazil
6 February 2011 Canada
1 November 2001 France
22 March 2004 Germany
4 May 1984 Great Britain
2 March 1984 Kazakhstan
8 September 1984 USA
2 March 1984 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $2,500,000
Worldwide Gross $6,051,884
Production Spinal Tap Prod.
Also known as
This Is Spinal Tap, Spinal Tap, Die Jungs von Spinal Tap, Это - Spinal Tap, A turné, Det här är Spinal Tap, Esto es Spinal Tap, Hei me rokataan!, Hjelp vi er i pop-bransjen, Isto é Spinal Tap, Karşınızda Spinal Tap, On the Rocks, Oto Spinal Tap, Rock 'n' Roll Nightmare, Saage tuttavaks Spinal Tap, Šis ir 'Spinal Tap', Spinal Tap - Hei me rokataan!, Tai - Spinal Tap, This Is Spinal Tap!, This is Spinal Tap®: A Rockumentary by Martin Di Bergi, Titta vi rockar!, Ово је Спајнал тап, Това е Спайнъл Тап, Це - Spinal Tap, スパイナル・タップ, 四大癲王, 搖滾萬萬歲, Это «Спайнэл Тэп», Hjelp vi er i popbransjen, This Is Spın̈al Tap, Это Spinal Tap, 이것이 스파이널 탭이다

Film rating

7.9
Rate 11 votes
7.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020
Listen to the
soundtrack This Is Spinal Tap

Quotes

Nigel Tufnel The numbers all go to eleven. Look, right across the board, eleven, eleven, eleven and...
Marty DiBergi Oh, I see. And most amps go up to ten?
Nigel Tufnel Exactly.
Marty DiBergi Does that mean it's louder? Is it any louder?
Nigel Tufnel Well, it's one louder, isn't it? It's not ten. You see, most blokes, you know, will be playing at ten. You're on ten here, all the way up, all the way up, all the way up, you're on ten on your guitar. Where can you go from there? Where?
Marty DiBergi I don't know.
Nigel Tufnel Nowhere. Exactly. What we do is, if we need that extra push over the cliff, you know what we do?
Marty DiBergi Put it up to eleven.
Nigel Tufnel Eleven. Exactly. One louder.
Marty DiBergi Why don't you just make ten louder and make ten be the top number and make that a little louder?
Nigel Tufnel [pause] These go to eleven.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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