Nigel Tufnel The numbers all go to eleven. Look, right across the board, eleven, eleven, eleven and...

Marty DiBergi Oh, I see. And most amps go up to ten?

Nigel Tufnel Exactly.

Marty DiBergi Does that mean it's louder? Is it any louder?

Nigel Tufnel Well, it's one louder, isn't it? It's not ten. You see, most blokes, you know, will be playing at ten. You're on ten here, all the way up, all the way up, all the way up, you're on ten on your guitar. Where can you go from there? Where?

Marty DiBergi I don't know.

Nigel Tufnel Nowhere. Exactly. What we do is, if we need that extra push over the cliff, you know what we do?

Marty DiBergi Put it up to eleven.

Nigel Tufnel Eleven. Exactly. One louder.

Marty DiBergi Why don't you just make ten louder and make ten be the top number and make that a little louder?