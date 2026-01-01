Menu
Poster of Baba Yaga protiv! Chast 3
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Baba Yaga protiv! Chast 3

Baba Yaga protiv! Chast 3

18+
Country USSR
Runtime 8 minutes
Production year 1980
Director
Vladimir Pekar
Cast
Olga Aroseva
Olga Aroseva
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
