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Poster of The Big Brawl
5.8
Kinoafisha Films The Big Brawl
5.8

The Big Brawl

, 1980
The Big Brawl
USA, Hong Kong / Action, Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Big Brawl
5.8

Cast

Jackie Chan
Jackie Chan
Jerry Kwan
José Ferrer
José Ferrer
Dominici
Princess Mako of Akishino
Herbert
Ron Max
Leggetti
Rosalind Chao
Rosalind Chao
Mae
Kristine DeBell
Nancy
Mako
Herbert
David Sheiner
Morgan
Lenny Montana
John
Pat E. Johnson
Carl
Mary Ellen O'Neill
Dominici's Mother
Director Robert Clouse
Writer Robert Clouse, Fred Weintraub
Composer Lalo Schifrin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Hong Kong
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1980
World premiere 18 August 1980
Release date
18 August 1980 Russia 16+
18 August 1980 Australia
11 February 1981 France TP
1 May 1981 Germany
6 September 1980 Japan G
18 August 1980 Kazakhstan
10 September 1980 USA
18 August 1980 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $8,527,743
Production Golden Harvest Company, Paragon Films Ltd., Warner Bros.
Also known as
Battle Creek Brawl, La gran pelea, The Big Brawl, Alle tiders kjempeslagsmål, 殺手壕, A Grande Desforra, Batoru kuriku buro, Battlecreek Brawl, Bunyó a javából, Büyük Kavga, Chi tocca il giallo muore, Die grosse Keilerei, Direndaj v Battle-Creeku, Kineseren, Kleiner, laß die Fetzen fliegen, La furia de Chicago, La fúria de Chicago, Le Chinois, Lohikäärme taistelee, Marea încăierare din Battle Creek, O Grande Lutador, Rafuiala din Battle Creek, Sha shou hao, Tänavavõitlus, The Battle Creek Brawl, Wielka rozróba, Zmeda v Battle Creeku, Ο αετός της Κίνας σαρώνει το Τέξας, Ο αετός του Τέξας, Бійка в Бетл-Крік, Велика туча, Големият бой, Драка в Бэттл Крик, バトルクリーク・ブロー, Kleiner, lass die Fetzen fliegen, バトルクリーク・ブロー：1980, Wielka draka, Kinerseren

Film rating

5.8
Rate 15 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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