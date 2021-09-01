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Poster of Rich and Famous
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Rich and Famous
5.9

Rich and Famous

, 1981
Rich and Famous
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Rich and Famous
5.9

Cast

Jacqueline Bisset
Jacqueline Bisset
Liz Hamilton
Candice Bergen
Candice Bergen
Merry Noel Blake
David Selby
Doug Blake
Hart Bochner
Chris Adams
Steven Hill
Steven Hill
Jules Levi
Meg Ryan
Meg Ryan
Debby - Age 18
Matt Lattanzi
The Boy - Jim
Daniel Faraldo
Ginger Trinidad
Nicole Eggert
Debby - Age 8
Joe Maross
Martin Fornam
Director George Cukor
Writer John Van Druten, Gerald Ayres
Composer Georges Delerue
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 1981
World premiere 23 September 1981
Release date
9 October 1981 Russia 12+
1 February 1982 Japan R18+
9 October 1981 Kazakhstan
23 September 1981 USA
9 October 1981 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $11,500,000
Worldwide Gross $14,492,125
Production Jaquet, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
Rich and Famous, Ricas y famosas, Riches et célèbres, Bogate i sławne, Bogate şi celebre, Célebres e Ricas, Die wilden Reichen, Gazdagok és híresek, Reich und berühmt, Ricas e Famosas, Ricche e famose, Rig og berømt, Rik och berömd, Rik og berømt, Rikas ja kuuluisa, Πλούσιες και διάσημες, Богатые и знаменитые, ベストフレンズ, 瓊樓夢痕話當年

Film rating

5.9
Rate 11 votes
5.8 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021

Quotes

Douglas 'Doug' Blake All the times we've been back here, I've never seen you in the kitchen.
Liz Hamilton I don't go in the kitchen the roaches talk about me.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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