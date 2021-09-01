Rich and Famous, Ricas y famosas, Riches et célèbres, Bogate i sławne, Bogate şi celebre, Célebres e Ricas, Die wilden Reichen, Gazdagok és híresek, Reich und berühmt, Ricas e Famosas, Ricche e famose, Rig og berømt, Rik och berömd, Rik og berømt, Rikas ja kuuluisa, Πλούσιες και διάσημες, Богатые и знаменитые, ベストフレンズ, 瓊樓夢痕話當年
Film rating
5.9
Rate11 votes
5.8IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Quotes
Douglas 'Doug' BlakeAll the times we've been back here, I've never seen you in the kitchen.
Liz HamiltonI don't go in the kitchen the roaches talk about me.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.